Rezension zu: Exardt, Philipp: Toward fewer images: the work of Alexander Kluge. - Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2018. - xxxi, 410 S. - ISBN 978-0-262-03797-6

Metadaten
Author details:Kaspar RennerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3368/wpm.113.1.147
ISBN:978-0-262-03797-6
ISSN:0026-9271
ISSN:1934-2810
Title of parent work (English):Monatshefte für deutschsprachige Literatur und Kultur : a journal devoted to the study of German language and literature
Publisher:Univ. of Wisconsin Press
Place of publishing:Madison
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/11
Volume:113
Issue:1
Number of pages:3
First page:147
Last Page:149
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur
Peer review:Referiert

