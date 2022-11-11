Rezension zu: Exardt, Philipp: Toward fewer images: the work of Alexander Kluge. - Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2018. - xxxi, 410 S. - ISBN 978-0-262-03797-6
|Author details:
|Kaspar RennerGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3368/wpm.113.1.147
|ISBN:
|978-0-262-03797-6
|ISSN:
|0026-9271
|ISSN:
|1934-2810
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monatshefte für deutschsprachige Literatur und Kultur : a journal devoted to the study of German language and literature
|Publisher:
|Univ. of Wisconsin Press
|Place of publishing:
|Madison
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2022/11/11
|Volume:
|113
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|3
|First page:
|147
|Last Page:
|149
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur
|Peer review:
|Referiert