Schließen

Review of: Sanders, Rob: Pride: the story of Harvey Milk and the rainbow flag. - New York : Random House USA, 2018. - 48 S.- ISBN 978-0-399-55531-2

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christiani Dwi Putri, Avantika Das
ISSN:1559-9035
Title of parent work (English):Journal of language & literacy education : JoLLE
Publisher:Univ. Georgia
Place of publishing:Athens, Ga.
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/11
Volume:16
Issue:1
Number of pages:2
First page:1
Last Page:2
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.