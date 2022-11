Public administration will have to implement major reforms in the coming decades. An important factor influencing the success of planned organizational changes in the administrative context is the attitude of employees towards these changes. Especially employees without management responsibility often have negative attitudes towards change, which can be associated with the high stress in these situations. Direct managers in particular are an important factor influencing these attitudes. The following bachelor thesis deals with this influence and focuses on the effect of the social support of these leaders on employee attitudes regarding change, as social support has a proven mitigating effect on the perceived stress. According to the social support theory, social support is differentiated into the four subtypes: appraisal, emotional, informational and instrumental support. Within the framework of a literature analysis, an influence could be proven for two out of the four types of support (emotional, informational). There are also

Public administration will have to implement major reforms in the coming decades. An important factor influencing the success of planned organizational changes in the administrative context is the attitude of employees towards these changes. Especially employees without management responsibility often have negative attitudes towards change, which can be associated with the high stress in these situations. Direct managers in particular are an important factor influencing these attitudes. The following bachelor thesis deals with this influence and focuses on the effect of the social support of these leaders on employee attitudes regarding change, as social support has a proven mitigating effect on the perceived stress. According to the social support theory, social support is differentiated into the four subtypes: appraisal, emotional, informational and instrumental support. Within the framework of a literature analysis, an influence could be proven for two out of the four types of support (emotional, informational). There are also indications of a positive effect for the other types of support. This sug-gests that direct managers act as sources of support during public administration reforms and use these to positively influence employees' attitudes towards change. Furthermore, the differences in results by support type may indicate that different types of support are more or less relevant de-pending on the situation. For managers in this context, the resulting research points to the im-portance of supportive contact with direct subordinates in phases of change and that the requirements placed on them are broader than simply instructing these subordinates.

…