Vergleichende Untersuchungen von Schlüsselkomponenten aus Dämpfen der E-Zigarette
Comparative studies of key components from e-cigarette vapours
- Respiratorische Erkrankungen stellen zunehmend eine relevante globale Problematik dar. Die Erweiterung bzw. Modifizierung von Applikationswegen möglicher Arzneimittel für gezielte topische Anwendungen ist dabei von größter Bedeutung. Die Variation eines bekannten Applikationsweges durch unterschiedliche technologische Umsetzungen kann die Vielfalt der Anwendungsmöglichkeiten, aber auch die Patienten-Compliance erhöhen. Die einfache und flexible Verfahrensweise durch schnelle Verfügbarkeit und eine handliche Technologie sind heutzutage wichtige Eigenschaften im Entwicklungsprozess eines Produktes. Eine direkte topische Behandlung von Atemwegserkrankungen am Wirkort in Form einer inhalativen Applikation bietet dabei viele Vorteile gegenüber einer systemischen Therapie. Die medizinische Inhalation von Wirkstoffen über die Lunge ist jedoch eine komplexe Herausforderung. Die medizinische Inhalation von Wirkstoffen über die Lunge ist jedoch eine komplexe Herausforderung. Inhalatoren gehören zu den erklärungsbedürftigen Applikationsformen, die zur Erhöhung der konsequenten Einhaltung der Verordnung so einfach, wie möglich gestaltet werden müssen. Parallel besitzen und nutzen weltweit annähernd 68 Millionen Menschen die Technologie eines inhalativen Applikators zur bewussten Schädigung ihrer Gesundheit in Form einer elektronischen Zigarette. Diese bekannte Anwendung bietet die potentielle Möglichkeit einer verfügbaren, kostengünstigen und qualitätsgeprüften Gesundheitsmaßnahme zur Kontrolle, Prävention und Heilung von Atemwegserkrankungen. Sie erzeugt ein Aerosol durch elektrothermische Erwärmung eines sogenannten Liquids, das durch Kapillarkräfte eines Trägermaterials an ein Heizelement gelangt und verdampft. Ihr Bekanntheitsgrad zeigt, dass eine beabsichtigte Wirkung in den Atemwegen eintritt. Diese Wirkung könnte jedoch auch auf potentielle pharmazeutische Einsatzgebiete übertragbar sein. Die Vorteile der pulmonalen Verabreichung sind dabei vielfältig. Im Vergleich zur peroralen Applikation gelangt der Wirkstoff gezielt zum Wirkort. Wenn eine systemische Applikation zu Arzneimittelkonzentrationen unterhalb der therapeutischen Wirksamkeit in der Lunge führt, könnte eine inhalative Darreichung bereits bei niedriger Dosierung die gewünschten höheren Konzentrationen am Wirkort hervorrufen. Aufgrund der großen Resorptionsfläche der Lunge sind eine höhere Bioverfügbarkeit und ein schnellerer Wirkungseintritt infolge des fehlenden First-Pass-Effektes möglich. Es kommt ebenfalls zu minimalen systemischen Nebenwirkungen. Die elektronische Zigarette erzeugt wie die medizinischen Inhalatoren lungengängige Partikel. Die atemzuggesteuerte Technik ermöglicht eine unkomplizierte und intuitive Anwendung. Der prinzipielle Aufbau besteht aus einer elektrisch beheizten Wendel und einem Akku. Die Heizwendel ist von einem sogenannten Liquid in einem Tank umgeben und erzeugt das Aerosol. Das Liquid beinhaltet eine Basismischung bestehend aus Propylenglycol, Glycerin und reinem Wasser in unterschiedlichen prozentualen Anteilen. Es besteht die Annahme, dass das Basisliquid auch mit pharmazeutischen Wirkstoffen für die pulmonale Applikation beladen werden kann. Aufgrund der thermischen Belastung durch die e-Zigarette müssen potentielle Wirkstoffe sowie das Vehikel eine thermische Stabilität aufweisen. Die potentielle medizinische Anwendung der Technologie einer handelsüblichen e-Zigarette wurde anhand von drei Schwerpunkten an vier Wirkstoffen untersucht. Die drei ätherischen Öle Eucalyptusöl, Minzöl und Nelkenöl wurden aufgrund ihrer leichten Flüchtigkeit und der historischen pharmazeutischen Anwendung anhand von Inhalationen bei Erkältungssymptomen bzw. im zahnmedizinischen Bereich gewählt. Das eingesetzte Cannabinoid Cannabidiol (CBD) hat einen aktuellen Bezug zu dem pharmazeutischen Markt Deutschlands zur Legalisierung von cannabishaltigen Produkten und der medizinischen Forschung zum inhalativen Konsum. Es wurden relevante wirkstoffhaltige Flüssigformulierungen entwickelt und hinsichtlich ihrer Verdampfbarkeit zu Aerosolen bewertet. In den quantitativen und qualitativen chromatographischen Untersuchungen konnten spezifische Verdampfungsprofile der Wirkstoffe erfasst und bewertet werden. Dabei stieg die verdampfte Masse der Leitsubstanzen 1,8-Cineol (Eucalyptusöl), Menthol (Minzöl) und Eugenol (Nelkenöl) zwischen 33,6 µg und 156,2 µg pro Zug proportional zur Konzentration im Liquid im Bereich zwischen 0,5% und 1,5% bei einer Leistung von 20 Watt. Die Freisetzungsrate von Cannabidiol hingegen schien unabhängig von der Konzentration im Liquid im Mittelwert bei 13,3 µg pro Zug zu liegen. Dieses konnte an fünf CBD-haltigen Liquids im Konzentrationsbereich zwischen 31 µg/g und 5120 µg/g Liquid gezeigt werden. Außerdem konnte eine Steigerung der verdampften Massen mit Zunahme der Leistung der e-Zigarette festgestellt werden. Die Interaktion der Liquids bzw. Aerosole mit den Bestandteilen des Speichels sowie weiterer gastrointestinaler Flüssigkeiten wurde über die Anwendung von zugehörigen in vitro Modellen und Einsatz von Enzymaktivitäts-Assays geprüft. In den Untersuchungen wurden Änderungen von Enzymaktivitäten anhand des oralen Schlüsselenzyms α-Amylase sowie von Proteasen ermittelt. Damit sollte exemplarisch ein möglicher Einfluss auf physiologische bzw. metabolische Prozesse im humanen Organismus geprüft werden. Das Bedampfen von biologischen Suspensionen führte bei niedriger Leistung der e-Zigarette (20 Watt) zu keiner bzw. einer leichten Änderung der Enzymaktivität. Die Anwendung einer hohen Leistung (80 Watt) bewirkte tendenziell das Herabsetzen der Enzymaktivitäten. Die Erhöhung der Enzymaktivitäten könnte zu einem enzymatischen Abbau von Schleimstoffen wie Mucinen führen, was wiederum die effektive, mechanische Abwehr gegenüber bakteriellen Infektionen zur Folge hätte. Da eine Anwendung der Applikation insbesondere bei bakteriellen Atemwegserkrankungen denkbar wäre, folgten abschließend Untersuchungen der antibakteriellen Eigenschaften der Liquids bzw. Aerosole in vitro. Es wurden sechs klinisch relevante bakterielle Krankheitserreger ausgewählt, die nach zwei Charakteristika gruppiert werden können. Die drei multiresistenten Bakterien Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae und Methicillin-resistenter Staphylococcus aureus können mithilfe von üblichen Therapien mit Antibiotika nicht abgetötet werden und haben vor allem eine nosokomiale Relevanz. Die zweite Gruppe weist Eigenschaften auf, die vordergründig assoziiert sind mit respiratorischen Erkrankungen. Die Bakterien Streptococcus pneumoniae, Moraxella catarrhalis und Haemophilus influenzae sind repräsentativ beteiligt an Atemwegserkrankungen mit diverser Symptomatik. Die Bakterienarten wurden mit den jeweiligen Liquids behandelt bzw. bedampft und deren grundlegende Dosis-Wirkungsbeziehung charakterisiert. Dabei konnte eine antibakterielle Aktivität der Formulierungen ermittelt werden, die durch Zugabe eines Wirkstoffes die bereits antibakterielle Wirkung der Bestandteile Glycerin und Propylenglycol verstärkte. Die hygroskopischen Eigenschaften dieser Substanzen sind vermutlich für eine Wirkung in aerosolierter Form verantwortlich. Sie entziehen die Feuchtigkeit aus der Luft und haben einen austrocknenden Effekt auf die Bakterien. Das Bedampfen der Bakterienarten Streptococcus pneumoniae, Moraxella catarrhalis und Haemophilus influenzae hatte einen antibakteriellen Effekt, der zeitlich abhängig von der Leistung der e-Zigarette war. Die Ergebnisse der Untersuchungen führen zu dem Schluss, dass jeder Wirkstoff bzw. jede Substanzklasse individuell zu bewerten ist und somit Inhalator und Formulierung aufeinander abgestimmt werden müssen. Der Einsatz der e-Zigarette als Medizinprodukt zur Applikation von Arzneimitteln setzt stets Prüfungen nach Europäischem Arzneibuch voraus. Durch Modifizierungen könnte eine Dosierung gut kontrollierbar gemacht werden, aber auch die Partikelgrößenverteilung kann insoweit reguliert werden, dass die Wirkstoffe je nach Partikelgröße zu einem geeigneten Applikationsort wie Mund, Rachen oder Bronchien transportiert werden. Der Vergleich mit den Eigenschaften anderer medizinischer Inhalatoren führt zu dem Schluss, dass die Technologie der e-Zigarette durchaus eine gleichartige oder bessere Performance für thermisch stabile Wirkstoffe bieten könnte. Dieses fiktive Medizinprodukt könnte aus einer hersteller-unspezifisch produzierten, wieder aufladbaren Energiequelle mit Universalgewinde zum mehrfachen Gebrauch und einer hersteller- und wirkstoffspezifisch produzierten Einheit aus Verdampfer und Arzneimittel bestehen. Das Arzneimittel, ein medizinisches Liquid (Vehikel und Wirkstoff) kann in dem Tank des Verdampfers mit konstanten, nicht variablen Parametern patientenindividuell produziert werden. Inhalative Anwendungen werden perspektivisch wohl nicht zuletzt aufgrund der aktuellen COVID-19-Pandemie eine zunehmende Rolle spielen. Der Bedarf nach alternativen Therapieoptionen wird weiter ansteigen. Diese Arbeit liefert einen Beitrag zum Einsatz der Technologie der elektronischen Zigarette als electronic nicotin delivery system (ENDS) nach Modifizierung zu einem potentiellen pulmonalen Applikationssystem als electronic drug delivery system (EDDS) von inhalativen, thermisch stabilen Arzneimitteln in Form eines Medizinproduktes.…
- Respiratory diseases increasingly represent a globally relevant problem. The extension or modification of application routes of possible drugs for targeted topical applications is thereby of utmost importance. The variation of a known application route through different technological implementations can increase the diversity of application possibilities, but also patient compliance. Simple and flexible procedures through rapid availability and a convenient technology are nowadays important characteristics in the development process of a product. Direct topical treatment of respiratory diseases at the site of action in form of inhaled application offers many advantages over systemic therapy. However, medical inhalation of active substances via lung is a complex challenge. Inhalers are one of the forms of application that require explanation and must be made as simple as possible to increase consistent adherence to the prescription. Inhalers are one of the forms of application that require explanation and must be made as simple as possible to increase consistent adherence to the prescription. In parallel, approximately 68 million people worldwide own and use the technology of an inhaler to deliberately harm their health in form of an electronic cigarette. This well-known application offers the potential possibility of an available, cost-effective and quality-assured health measure to control, prevent and cure respiratory diseases. It produces an aerosol by electro-thermal heating of a so-called liquid, which reaches a heating element through capillary forces of a carrier material and vaporizes. Its popularity indicates that an intended effect occurs in the respiratory tract. However, this effect could also be transferable to potential pharmaceutical applications. The advantages of pulmonary administration are manifold. Compared to peroral application, the active ingredient reaches the site of action in a targeted manner. If systemic application results to drug concentrations below the therapeutic efficacy in the lung, inhalation could produce the desired higher concentrations at the site of action even at low doses. Due to the large absorption surface of the lungs, a higher bioavailability and a faster onset of action is possible as a result of the lack of first-pass effect. There are also minimal systemic side effects. Like medical inhalers, the electronic cigarette produces respirable particles. The breath-controlled technology enables uncomplicated and intuitive use. The basic construction consists of an electrically heated coil and a rechargeable battery. The heating coil is surrounded by a so-called liquid in a tank and generates the aerosol. The liquid contains a base mixture consisting of propylene glycol, glycerine and pure water in varying percentages. It is assumed that the base liquid can also be loaded with active pharmaceutical ingredients for pulmonary application. Due to thermal load of the e-cigarette, potential active ingredients as well as vehicles must exhibit thermal stability. The potential medical application of the technology of a commercially available e-cigarette was investigated on the basis of three focal investigations for four active ingredients. The three essential oils eucalyptus oil, mint oil and clove oil were chosen due to their light volatility and the historical pharmaceutical application based on inhalations for cold symptoms or in the dental field, respectively. The choice of the cannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD) used is currently related to the pharmaceutical market situation in Germany while considering the legalization of cannabis-containing products and medical research on inhaled consumption. Relevant liquid formulations containing active ingredients were developed and evaluated with regard to their evaporability to aerosols. In quantitative and qualitative chromatographic investigations, specific vaporization profiles of the active substances were recorded and evaluated. The evaporated mass of analytical markers 1,8-cineole (eucalyptus oil), menthol (mint oil) and eugenol (clove oil) increased between 33.6 µg and 156.2 µg per puff proportional to the concentration in liquids in the range between 0.5% and 1.5% at a power application of 20 watts. The release rate of cannabidiol, on the other hand, appeared to average 13.3 µg per puff regardless of the concentration in the liquid. This was demonstrated on five CBD-containing liquids in the concentration range between 31 µg/g and 5120 µg/g liquid. In addition, an increased vaporized mass with increased power of e-cigarette could be observed. The interaction of the liquids or aerosols with the components of saliva and other gastrointestinal fluids was tested by application of associated in vitro models and the use of enzyme activity assays. In the studies, changes in enzyme activities were determined using the key oral enzyme α-amylase as well as proteases. The aim was to test a possible influence on physiological or metabolic processes in the human organism as an example. Treatment of biological suspensions with aerosol resulted in no or a slight change in enzyme activity at low power of e-cigarette (20 watts). The application of high power (80 watts) tended to decrease enzyme activities. The increase in enzyme activities could lead to enzymatic degradation of mucins, which in turn could reduce effective mechanical defense against bacterial infections. Since an application would be conceivable in particular for bacterial respiratory diseases, concluding investigations of the antibacterial properties of the liquids or aerosols in vitro followed. Six clinically relevant bacterial pathogens were selected, which can be grouped according to two characteristics. The three multi-resistant bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus cannot be killed by standard antibiotic therapies and are primarily of nosocomial relevance. The second group exhibits characteristics that are mainly associated with respiratory diseases. The bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae, Moraxella catarrhalis and Haemophilus influenzae are representatively involved in respiratory diseases with diverse symptoms. These bacterial species were treated with the respective liquids or aerosols and their basic dose-response relationship was characterized. Antibacterial activity of formulations could be determined, which enhanced the already antimicrobial effect of the vehicle components glycerine and propylene glycol by addition of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The hygroscopic properties of these substances are probably responsible for an effect in aerosolized form. They remove moisture from air and have a desiccating effect on bacteria. The treatment of bacterial species Streptococcus pneumoniae, Moraxella catarrhalis and Haemophilus influenzae with aerosol had an antibacterial effect that was time-dependent on the applied power of e-cigarette. The results of investigations lead to the conclusion that each active pharmaceutical ingredient or substance class must be evaluated individually and thus inhaler and formulation must be matched to each other. The use of e-cigarette as a medical device for the application of medicinal products would definitely requires tests according to the European Pharmacopoeia. Modifications could make a dosage well controllable, but also the particle size distribution can be regulated to the extent that the active ingredients are transported to a suitable application site such as mouth, throat or bronchi depending on the particle size. The comparison with properties of other medical inhalers leads to the conclusion that the technology of e-cigarette could well offer similar or better performance for thermally stable active ingredients. This fictitious medical device could consist of a manufacturer-unspecifically produced, rechargeable energy source with a universal thread for multiple use and a manufacturer- and active substance-specifically produced unit consisting of vaporizer and personalized drug content. The drug, a medical liquid (vehicle and active ingredient) can be produced in the tank of the vaporizer with constant, non-variable parameters specific to the patient. Inhaled applications will probably play an increasing role in the future, not least because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The need for alternative therapeutic options will continue to increase. This work provides a contribution to the use of electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) after modification to a potential pulmonary application system as an electronic drug delivery system (EDDS) of inhaled, thermally stable drugs in form of a medical device.…
