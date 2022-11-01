Schließen

K−12 teachers' stress and burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic: A systematic review

  • We present the first systematic literature review on stress and burnout in K−12 teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on a systematic literature search, we identified 17 studies that included 9,874 K−12 teachers from around the world. These studies showed some indication that burnout did increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were, however, almost no differences in the levels of stress and burnout experienced by K−12 teachers compared to individuals employed in other occupational fields. School principals' leadership styles emerged as an organizational characteristic that is highly relevant for K−12 teachers' levels of stress and burnout. Individual teacher characteristics associated with burnout were K−12 teachers' personality, self-efficacy in online teaching, and perceived vulnerability to COVID-19. In order to reduce stress, there was an indication that stress-management training in combination with training in technology use for teaching may be superior to stress-management training alone. Future research needs toWe present the first systematic literature review on stress and burnout in K−12 teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on a systematic literature search, we identified 17 studies that included 9,874 K−12 teachers from around the world. These studies showed some indication that burnout did increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were, however, almost no differences in the levels of stress and burnout experienced by K−12 teachers compared to individuals employed in other occupational fields. School principals' leadership styles emerged as an organizational characteristic that is highly relevant for K−12 teachers' levels of stress and burnout. Individual teacher characteristics associated with burnout were K−12 teachers' personality, self-efficacy in online teaching, and perceived vulnerability to COVID-19. In order to reduce stress, there was an indication that stress-management training in combination with training in technology use for teaching may be superior to stress-management training alone. Future research needs to adopt more longitudinal designs and examine the interplay between individual and organizational characteristics in the development of teacher stress and burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.show moreshow less

Author details:Andrea WestphalORCiDGND, Eva KalinowskiORCiDGND, Clara Josepha Hoferichter, Miriam VockORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.920326
ISSN:1664-1078
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in Psychology
Publisher:Frontiers
Place of publishing:Lausanne, Schweiz
Further contributing person(s):Katja Upadyaya, Tim Pressley, Xinian Jiao
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/11/01
Tag:COVID-19; K−12 teachers; burnout; pandemic; remote teaching; stress
Number of pages:29
First page:1
Last Page:29
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 796

