Biological evaluation and sulfation of polymer networks from glycerol glycidyl ether
- Cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death worldwide, and their prevalence is expected to rise in the coming years. Polymer-based artificial replacements have been widely used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Coagulation and thrombus formation on the interfaces between the materials and the human physiological environment are key issues leading to the failure of the medical device in clinical implantation. The surface properties of the materials have a strong influence on the protein adsorption and can direct the blood cell adhesion behavior on the interfaces. Furthermore, implant-associated infections will be induced by bacterial adhesion and subsequent biofilm formation at the implantation site. Thus, it is important to improve the hemocompatibility of an implant by altering the surface properties. One of the effective strategies is surface passivation to achieve protein/cell repelling ability to reduce the risk of thrombosis.
This thesis consists of synthesis, functionalization, sterilization, and biological evaluation of bulk poly(glycerol glycidyl ether) (polyGGE), which is a highly crosslinked polyether-based polymer synthesized by cationic ring-opening polymerization. PolyGGE is hypothesized to be able to resist plasma protein adsorption and bacterial adhesion due to analogous chemical structure as polyethylene glycol and hyperbranched polyglycerol. Hydroxyl end groups of polyGGE provide possibilities to be functionalized with sulfates to mimic the anti-thrombogenic function of the endothelial glycocalyx.
This thesis consists of synthesis, functionalization, sterilization, and biological evaluation of bulk poly(glycerol glycidyl ether) (polyGGE), which is a highly crosslinked polyether-based polymer synthesized by cationic ring-opening polymerization. PolyGGE is hypothesized to be able to resist plasma protein adsorption and bacterial adhesion due to analogous chemical structure as polyethylene glycol and hyperbranched polyglycerol. Hydroxyl end groups of polyGGE provide possibilities to be functionalized with sulfates to mimic the anti-thrombogenic function of the endothelial glycocalyx.
PolyGGE was synthesized by polymerization of the commercially available monomer glycerol glycidyl ether, which was characterized as a mixture of mono-, di- and tri-glycidyl ether. Cationic ring opening-polymerization of this monomer was carried out by ultraviolet (UV) initiation of the photo-initiator diphenyliodonium hexafluorophosphate. With the increased UV curing time, more epoxides in the side chains of the monomers participated in chemical crosslinking, resulting in an increase of Young’s modulus, while the value of elongation at break of polyGGE first increased due to the propagation of the polymer chains then decreased with the increase of crosslinking density. Eventually, the chain propagation can be effectively terminated by potassium hydroxide aqueous solution. PolyGGE exhibited different tensile properties in hydrated conditions at body temperature compared to the values in the dry state at room temperature. Both Young’s modulus and values of elongation at break were remarkably reduced when tested in water at 37 °C, which was above the glass transition temperature of polyGGE. At physiological conditions, entanglements of the ployGGE networks unfolded and the free volume of networks were replaced by water molecules as softener, which increased the mobility of the polymer chains, resulting in a lower Young’s modulus.
Protein adsorption analysis was performed on polyGGE films with 30 min UV curing using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. PolyGGE could effectively prevent the adsorption of human plasma fibrinogen, albumin, and fibronectin at the interface of human plasma and polyGGE films. The protein resistance of polyGGE was comparable to the negative controls: the hemocompatible polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), showing its potential as a coating material for cardiovascular implants. Moreover, antimicrobial tests of bacterial activity using isothermal microcalorimetry and the microscopic image of direct bacteria culturing demonstrated that polyGGE could directly interfere biofilm formation and growth of both Gram-negative and antibiotic-resistant Gram-positive bacteria, indicating the potential application of polyGGE for combating the risk of hospital-acquired infections and preventing drug-resistant superbug spreading.
To investigate its cell compatibility, polyGGE films were extracted by different solvents (ethanol, chloroform, acetone) and cell culture medium. Indirect cytotoxicity tests showed extracted polyGGE films still had toxic effects on L929 fibroblast cells. High-performance liquid chromatography/electrospray ionization mass spectrometry revealed the occurrence of organochlorine-containing compounds released during the polymer-cell culture medium interaction. A constant level of those organochlorine-containing compounds was confirmed from GGE monomer by a specific peak of C-Cl stretching in infrared spectra of GGE. This is assumed to be the main reason causing the increased cell membrane permeability and decreased metabolic activity, leading to cell death. Attempts as changing solvents were made to remove toxic substances, however, the release of these small molecules seems to be sluggish. The densely crosslinked polyGGE networks can possibly contribute to the trapping of organochlorine-containing compounds. These results provide valuable information for exploring the potentially toxic substances, leaching from polyGGE networks, and propose a feasible strategy for minimizing the cytotoxicity via reducing their crosslinking density.
Sulfamic acid/ N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) were selected as the reagents for the sulfation of polyGGE surfaces. Fourier transform attenuated total reflection infrared spectroscopy (ATR-FT-IR) was used to monitor the functionalization kinetics and the results confirmed the successful sulfate grafting on the surface of polyGGE with the covalent bond -C-O-S-. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy was used to determine the element composition on the surface and the cross-section of the functionalized polyGGE and sulfation within 15 min guarantees the sulfation only takes place on the surface while not occurring in the bulk of the polymer. The concentration of grafted sulfates increased with the increasing reaction time. The hydrophilicity of the surface of polyGGE was highly increased due to the increase of negatively charged end groups. Three sterilization techniques including autoclaving, gamma irradiation, and ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization were used for polyGGE sulfates. Results from ATR-FT-IR and Toluidine Blue O quantitative assay demonstrated the total loss of the sulfates after autoclave sterilization, which was also confirmed by the increased water contact angle. Little influence on the concentration of sulfates was found for gamma-irradiated and autoclaving sterilized polyGGE sulfates. To investigate the thermal influence on polyGGE sulfates, one strategy was to use poly(hydroxyethyl acrylate) sulfates (PHEAS) for modeling. The thermogravimetric analysis profile of PHEAS demonstrated that sulfates are not thermally stable independent of the substrate materials and decomposition of sulfates occurs at around 100 °C. Although gamma irradiation also showed little negative effect on the sulfate content, the color change in the polyGGE sulfates indicates chemical or physical change might occur in the polymer. EtO sterilization was validated as the most suitable sterilization technique to maintain the chemical structure of polyGGE sulfates.
In conclusion, the conducted work proved that bulk polyGGE can be used as an antifouling coating material and shows its antimicrobial potential. Sulfates functionalization can be effectively realized using sulfamic acid/NMP. EtO sterilization is the most suitable sterilization technique for grafted sulfates. Besides, this thesis also offers a good strategy for the analysis of toxic leachable substances using suitable physicochemical characterization techniques. Future work will focus on minimizing/eliminating the release of toxic substances via reducing the crosslinking density. Another interesting aspect is to study whether grafted sulfates can meet the need for anti-thrombogenicity.…
Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen sind weltweit die Haupttodesursache, und es wird erwartet, dass ihre Prävalenz in den kommenden Jahren zunehmen wird. Künstlicher Ersatz auf Polymerbasis wird in großem Umfang für die Behandlung von Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen eingesetzt. Gerinnung und Thrombenbildung an den Grenzflächen zwischen den Materialien und der menschlichen physiologischen Umgebung sind ein Hauptproblem, das zum Versagen des Medizinprodukts bei der klinischen Implantation führt. Die Oberflächeneigenschaften der Materialien haben einen starken Einfluss auf die Proteinadsorption und können das Adhäsionsverhalten von Blutzellen an den Grenzflächen steuern. Darüber hinaus werden Implantat-assoziierte Infektionen durch bakterielle Adhäsion und anschließende Biofilmbildung an der Implantationsstelle ausgelöst. Daher ist es wichtig, die Hämokompatibilität eines Implantats durch Veränderung der Oberflächeneigenschaften zu verbessern. Eine der wirksamen Strategien ist die Oberflächenpassivierung, um die Fähigkeit zur Protein-/Zellabweisung zu erreichen und so das Thromboserisiko zu verringern.
Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit der Synthese, Funktionalisierung, Sterilisation und biologischen Bewertung von Poly(glycerin glycidyl ether) (polyGGE), einem stark vernetzten Polymer auf Polyetherbasis, das durch kationische Ringöffnungspolymerisation hergestellt wird. Es wird angenommen, dass PolyGGE aufgrund seiner ähnlichen chemischen Struktur wie Polyethylenglykol und hyperverzweigtes Polyglycerin der Adsorption von Plasmaproteinen und der Anhaftung von Bakterien widerstehen kann. Die Hydroxyl-Endgruppen von PolyGGE können mit Sulfaten funktionalisiert werden, um die antithrombogene Funktion der endothelialen Glykokalyx zu imitieren.
PolyGGE wurde durch Polymerisation des kommerziell erhältlichen Monomers Glycerin Glycidyl ether synthetisiert, das als Mischung aus Mono-, Di- und Triglycidylether charakterisiert wurde. Die kationische Ringöffnungspolymerisation dieses Monomers wurde mit Hilfe des Photoinitiators Diphenyliodoniumhexafluorophosphat durch Ultraviolett (UV) ausgelöst. Mit zunehmender UV-Härtungszeit nahmen mehr Epoxide in den Seitenketten der Monomere an der chemischen Vernetzung teil, was zu einem Anstieg des Elastizitätsmoduls führte, während der Wert der Bruchdehnung von polyGGE zunächst aufgrund der Ausbreitung der Polymerketten anstieg und dann mit zunehmender Vernetzungsdichte abnahm. Schließlich kann die Kettenausbreitung durch wässrige Kaliumhydroxidlösung wirksam gestoppt werden. PolyGGE wies im hydratisierten Zustand bei Körpertemperatur andere Zugeigenschaften auf als im trockenen Zustand bei Raumtemperatur. Sowohl der Elastizitätsmodul als auch die Werte der Bruchdehnung waren deutlich reduziert, wenn sie in Wasser bei 37 °C getestet wurden, was oberhalb der Glasübergangstemperatur von PolyGGE lag. Unter physiologischen Bedingungen entfalteten sich die Verflechtungen der PolyGGE-Netzwerke und das freie Volumen der Netzwerke wurde durch Wassermoleküle als Weichmacher ersetzt, was die Mobilität der Polymerketten erhöhte und zu einem niedrigeren Elastizitätsmodul führte.
Die Proteinadsorptionsanalyse wurde an PolyGGE-Filmen mit 30-minütiger UV-Härtung unter Verwendung eines Enzymimmunoassays durchgeführt. PolyGGE konnte die Adsorption von Fibrinogen, Albumin und Fibronektin aus menschlichem Plasma an der Grenzfläche zwischen menschlichem Plasma und PolyGGE-Filmen wirksam verhindern. Die Proteinresistenz von PolyGGE war vergleichbar mit den Negativkontrollen: dem hämokompatiblen Polydimethylsiloxan, was sein Potenzial als Beschichtungsmaterial für kardiovaskuläre Implantate zeigt. Darüber hinaus zeigten antimikrobielle Tests der bakteriellen Aktivität mittels isothermischer Mikrokalorimetrie und das mikroskopische Bild der direkten Bakterienkultur, dass PolyGGE die Biofilmbildung und das Wachstum sowohl von gramnegativen als auch von antibiotikaresistenten grampositiven Bakterien direkt stören kann, was auf die potenzielle Anwendung von PolyGGE zur Bekämpfung des Risikos von Krankenhausinfektionen und zur Verhinderung der Ausbreitung arzneimittelresistenter Superbugs hinweist.
Um die Zellkompatibilität zu untersuchen, wurden polyGGE-Folien mit verschiedenen Lösungsmitteln (Ethanol, Chloroform, Aceton) und Zellkulturmedium extrahiert. Indirekte Zytotoxizitätstests zeigten, dass die extrahierten polyGGE-Filme immer noch eine toxische Wirkung auf L929-Fibroblastenzellen hatten. Die Hochleistungsflüssigkeitschromatographie/Elektrospray-Ionisations-Massenspektrometrie zeigte das Auftreten von chlororganischen Derivaten, die während der Interaktion zwischen Polymer und Zellkulturmedium freigesetzt wurden. Ein konstantes Niveau dieser chlororganischen Derivate wurde vom GGE-Monomer durch einen spezifischen C-Cl-Streckungspeak im Infrarotspektrum von GGE bestätigt. Es wird angenommen, dass dies der Hauptgrund für die erhöhte Permeabilität der Zellmembran und die verringerte Stoffwechselaktivität ist, was zum Zelltod führt. Es wurden Versuche unternommen, die Lösungsmittel zu wechseln, um die toxischen Substanzen zu entfernen, aber die Freisetzung dieser kleinen Moleküle scheint nur langsam zu erfolgen. Die dicht vernetzten polyGGE-Netzwerke können möglicherweise zum Einschluss chloridhaltiger Verbindungen beitragen. Diese Ergebnisse liefern wertvolle Informationen für die Erforschung potenzieller toxischer Substanzen, die aus PolyGGE-Netzwerken ausgewaschen werden, und schlagen eine praktikable Strategie zur Minimierung der Zytotoxizität durch Verringerung der Vernetzungsdichte vor.
Als Reagenzien für die Sulfatierung von PolyGGE-Oberflächen wurden Sulfaminsäure und N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidon (NMP) gewählt. Die Fourier-Transformations-Infrarotspektroskopie mit abgeschwächter Totalreflexion (ATR-FT-IR) wurde zur Überwachung der Funktionalisierungskinetik eingesetzt, und die Ergebnisse bestätigten die erfolgreiche Sulfatpfropfung auf der Oberfläche von PolyGGE mit der kovalenten Bindung -C-O-S-. Mit Hilfe der Röntgen-Photoelektronenspektroskopie wurde die Elementzusammensetzung auf der Oberfläche und der Querschnitt des funktionalisierten PolyGGE bestimmt, und die Sulfatierung innerhalb von 15 Minuten garantiert, dass die Sulfatierung nur auf der Oberfläche stattfindet, während sie in der Masse des Polymers nicht vorkommt. Die Konzentration der gepfropften Sulfate nahm mit zunehmender Reaktionszeit zu. Die Hydrophilie der Oberfläche von polyGGE wurde durch die Zunahme negativ geladener Endgruppen stark erhöht. Für die PolyGGE-Sulfate wurden drei Sterilisationstechniken verwendet: Autoklavieren, Gammastrahlenbestrahlung und Ethylenoxid (EtO)-Sterilisation. Die Ergebnisse der quantitativen ATR-FT-IR und Toluidinblau O-Untersuchung zeigten den vollständigen Verlust der Sulfate nach der Sterilisation im Autoklaven, was auch durch den erhöhten Wasserkontaktwinkel bestätigt wurde. Bei den mit Gammastrahlen und im Autoklaven sterilisierten PolyGGE-Sulfaten wurde nur ein geringer Einfluss auf die Sulfatkonzentration festgestellt. Um den thermischen Einfluss auf PolyGGE-Sulfate zu untersuchen, bestand eine Strategie darin, ein Poly(hydroxyethylacrylat)-Sulfat (PHEAS) für die Modellierung zu verwenden. Das Profil der thermogravimetrischen Analyse von PHEAS zeigte, dass Sulfate unabhängig von den Substratmaterialien thermisch nicht stabil sind und die Zersetzung der Sulfate bei etwa 100 °C stattfindet. Obwohl die Gammasterilisation ebenfalls kaum negative Auswirkungen auf den Sulfatgehalt hat, deutet die Farbveränderung der PolyGGE-Sulfate darauf hin, dass chemische oder physikalische Veränderungen im Polymer auftreten könnten. Die EtO-Sterilisation erwies sich als die am besten geeignete Sterilisationstechnik, um die chemische Struktur der PolyGGE-Sulfate zu erhalten.
Zusammenfassend lässt sich sagen, dass die durchgeführte Arbeit bewiesen hat, dass PolyGGE als Antifouling-Beschichtungsmaterial verwendet werden kann und sein antimikrobielles Potenzial zeigt. Die Funktionalisierung der Sulfate kann mit Sulfaminsäure/NMP effektiv durchgeführt werden. Die EtO-Sterilisation ist die am besten geeignete Sterilisationstechnik für gepfropfte Sulfate. Darüber hinaus bietet diese Arbeit auch eine gute Strategie für die Analyse toxischer auslaugbarer Substanzen mit Hilfe geeigneter physikalisch-chemischer Charakterisierungstechniken. Zukünftige Arbeiten werden sich darauf konzentrieren, die Freisetzung toxischer Substanzen durch Verringerung der Vernetzungsdichte zu minimieren bzw. zu eliminieren. Ein weiterer interessanter Aspekt ist die Untersuchung, ob gepfropfte Sulfate den Anforderungen an die Anti-Thrombogenität gerecht werden können.…