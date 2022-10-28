Schließen

Mathematical framework for breathing chimera states

  About two decades ago it was discovered that systems of nonlocally coupled oscillators can exhibit unusual symmetry-breaking patterns composed of coherent and incoherent regions. Since then such patterns, called chimera states, have been the subject of intensive study but mostly in the stationary case when the coarse-grained system dynamics remains unchanged over time. Nonstationary coherence-incoherence patterns, in particular periodically breathing chimera states, were also reported, however not investigated systematically because of their complexity. In this paper we suggest a semi-analytic solution to the above problem providing a mathematical framework for the analysis of breathing chimera states in a ring of nonlocally coupled phase oscillators. Our approach relies on the consideration of an integro-differential equation describing the long-term coarse-grained dynamics of the oscillator system. For this equation we specify a class of solutions relevant to breathing chimera states. We derive a self-consistency equation for these solutions and carry out their stability analysis. We show that our approach correctly predicts macroscopic features of breathing chimera states. Moreover, we point out its potential application to other models which can be studied using the Ott-Antonsen reduction technique.

Metadaten
Author details:Oleh E. Omel'chenkoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00332-021-09779-1
ISSN:0938-8974
ISSN:1432-1467
Title of parent work (English):Journal of nonlinear science
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/10/28
Tag:Breathing chimera states; Coherence-incoherence; Coupled oscillators; Ott-Antonsen equation; Periodic solutions; Stability; patterns
Volume:32
Issue:2
Article number:22
Number of pages:34
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [OM 99/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

