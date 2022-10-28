UCE sequencing-derived mitogenomes reveal the timing of mitochondrial replacement in Malagasy shrew tenrecs (Afrosoricida, Tenrecidae, Microgale)

Malagasy shrew tenrecs (Microgale) have increasingly been used to study speciation genetics over the last years. A previous study recently uncovered gene flow between the Shrew-toothed shrew tenrec (M. soricoides) and sympatric southern population of the Pale shrew tenrec (M. fotsifotsy). This gene flow has been suggested to be accompanied by complete mitochondrial replacement in M. fotsifotsy. To explore the temporal framework of this replacement, we assembled mitogenomes from publicly available sequencing data of ultra-conserved elements. We were able to assemble complete and partial mitogenomes for 19 specimens from five species of shrew tenrecs, which represents a multifold increase in mitogenomic resources available for all tenrecs. Phylogenetic inferences and sequence simulations support the close relationship between the mitochondrial lineages of M. soricoides and the southern population of M. fotsifotsy. Based on the nuclear divergence of northern and southern populations of M. fotsifotsy and the mitochondrial divergence

Malagasy shrew tenrecs (Microgale) have increasingly been used to study speciation genetics over the last years. A previous study recently uncovered gene flow between the Shrew-toothed shrew tenrec (M. soricoides) and sympatric southern population of the Pale shrew tenrec (M. fotsifotsy). This gene flow has been suggested to be accompanied by complete mitochondrial replacement in M. fotsifotsy. To explore the temporal framework of this replacement, we assembled mitogenomes from publicly available sequencing data of ultra-conserved elements. We were able to assemble complete and partial mitogenomes for 19 specimens from five species of shrew tenrecs, which represents a multifold increase in mitogenomic resources available for all tenrecs. Phylogenetic inferences and sequence simulations support the close relationship between the mitochondrial lineages of M. soricoides and the southern population of M. fotsifotsy. Based on the nuclear divergence of northern and southern populations of M. fotsifotsy and the mitochondrial divergence between the latter and M. soricoides, there was a mean time window for replacement of similar to 350,000 years. This timeframe implies that the effective size of the ancestral M. fotsifotsy southern population was less 70,000.

