Proceedings of the EuBIC-MS 2020 Developers’ Meeting

  • The 2020 European Bioinformatics Community for Mass Spectrometry (EuBIC-MS) Developers’ meeting was held from January 13th to January 17th 2020 in Nyborg, Denmark. Among the participants were scientists as well as developers working in the field of computational mass spectrometry (MS) and proteomics. The 4-day program was split between introductory keynote lectures and parallel hackathon sessions. During the latter, the participants developed bioinformatics tools and resources addressing outstanding needs in the community. The hackathons allowed less experienced participants to learn from more advanced computational MS experts, and to actively contribute to highly relevant research projects. We successfully produced several new tools that will be useful to the proteomics community by improving data analysis as well as facilitating future research. All keynote recordings are available on https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.3890181.

