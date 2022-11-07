Schließen

Pyridinium alkynylanthracenes as sensitizers for photodynamic therapy

  • Photodynamic therapy (PDT) is a mild but effective method to treat certain types of cancer upon irradiation with visible light. Here, three isomeric methylpyridinium alkynylanthracenes 1op were evaluated as sensitizers for PDT. Upon irradiation with blue or green light, all three compounds show the ability to initiate strand breaks of plasmid DNA. The mayor species responsible for cleavage is singlet oxygen (O-1(2)) as confirmed by scavenging reagents. Only isomers 1m and 1p can be incorporated into HeLa cells, whereas isomer 1o cannot permeate through the membrane. While isomer 1m targets the cell nucleus, isomer 1p assembles in the cellular cytoplasm and impacts the cellular integrity. This is in accordance with a moderate toxicity of 1p in the dark, whereas 1m exhibits no dark toxicity. Both isomers are suitable as PDT reagents, with a CC50 of 3 mu m and 75 nm, for 1p and 1m, respectively. Thus, derivative 1m, which can be easily synthesized, becomes an interesting candidate for cancer therapy.

Author details:Werner FudickarORCiDGND, Phillip RoderORCiDGND, Martin ListekGND, Katja HanackORCiDGND, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/php.13554
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34719028
Title of parent work (English):Photochemistry and photobiology
Date of first publication:2021/10/31
Publication year:2021
