Is religion natural?
- In this article I argue that the kind of scientific naturalism that tends to underwrite projects of naturalizing religion operates with a tacit conception of nature which, upon closer inspection, turns out to be untenable. I first distinguish an uninteresting modest naturalism from the more ambitious and relevant scientific naturalism. Secondly I survey three different kinds of attempting to naturalize religion: naturalizing the social aspect of religion, naturalizing religious experience, and naturalizing reference to the transcendent. Thirdly I argue that these projects operate with a conception of nature which is insufficiently clear. I suggest three ways of charitably explicating that tacit conception of what is natural before arguing that neither of these three positions works. Lastly I offer an irenic proposal: we would do good in giving up the scientific naturalism that underlies projects of naturalizing religion in order to embrace Lynne Rudder Baker's recently proposed notion of near-naturalism which allows the naturalist toIn this article I argue that the kind of scientific naturalism that tends to underwrite projects of naturalizing religion operates with a tacit conception of nature which, upon closer inspection, turns out to be untenable. I first distinguish an uninteresting modest naturalism from the more ambitious and relevant scientific naturalism. Secondly I survey three different kinds of attempting to naturalize religion: naturalizing the social aspect of religion, naturalizing religious experience, and naturalizing reference to the transcendent. Thirdly I argue that these projects operate with a conception of nature which is insufficiently clear. I suggest three ways of charitably explicating that tacit conception of what is natural before arguing that neither of these three positions works. Lastly I offer an irenic proposal: we would do good in giving up the scientific naturalism that underlies projects of naturalizing religion in order to embrace Lynne Rudder Baker's recently proposed notion of near-naturalism which allows the naturalist to retain a 'science first' attitude while avoiding problematic, overly restrictive notions of what is natural.…
|Author details:
|Thomas Jussuf SpiegelORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/21692327.2020.1749717
|ISSN:
|2169-2327
|ISSN:
|2169-2335
|Title of parent work (English):
|International journal of philosophy and theology
|Subtitle (English):
|religion, naturalism and near-naturalism
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publishing:
|Abingdon
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/08/23
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/11/04
|Tag:
|liberal naturalism; naturalism; naturalization; near-naturalism; religion
|Volume:
|81
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|18
|First page:
|351
|Last Page:
|368
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|2 Religion / 23 Christentum, Christliche Theologie / 230 Christentum, Christliche Theologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International