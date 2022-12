Sources and consequences of intraspecific trait variation in movement behaviour

Variation in traits permeates and affects all levels of biological organisation, from within individuals to between species. Yet, intraspecific trait variation (ITV) is not sufficiently represented in many ecological theories. Instead, species averages are often assumed. Especially ITV in behaviour has only recently attracted more attention as its pervasiveness and magnitude became evident. The surge in interest in ITV in behaviour was accompanied by a methodological and technological leap in the field of movement ecology. Many aspects of behaviour become visible via movement, allowing us to observe inter-individual differences in fundamental processes such as foraging, mate searching, predation or migration. ITV in movement behaviour may result from within-individual variability and consistent, repeatable among-individual differences. Yet, questions on why such among-individual differences occur in the first place and how they are integrated with life-history have remained open. Furthermore, consequences of ITV, especially of

Variation in traits permeates and affects all levels of biological organisation, from within individuals to between species. Yet, intraspecific trait variation (ITV) is not sufficiently represented in many ecological theories. Instead, species averages are often assumed. Especially ITV in behaviour has only recently attracted more attention as its pervasiveness and magnitude became evident. The surge in interest in ITV in behaviour was accompanied by a methodological and technological leap in the field of movement ecology. Many aspects of behaviour become visible via movement, allowing us to observe inter-individual differences in fundamental processes such as foraging, mate searching, predation or migration. ITV in movement behaviour may result from within-individual variability and consistent, repeatable among-individual differences. Yet, questions on why such among-individual differences occur in the first place and how they are integrated with life-history have remained open. Furthermore, consequences of ITV, especially of among-individual differences in movement behaviour, on populations and species communities are not sufficiently understood. In my thesis, I approach timely questions on the sources and consequences of ITV, particularly, in movement behaviour. After outlining fundamental concepts and the current state of knowledge, I approach these questions by using agent-based models to integrate concepts from behavioural and movement ecology and to develop novel perspectives. Modern coexistence theory is a central pillar of community ecology, yet, insufficiently considers ITV in behaviour. In chapter 2, I model a competitive two-species system of ground-dwelling, central-place foragers to investigate the consequences of among-individual differences in movement behaviour on species coexistence. I show that the simulated among-individual differences, which matched with empirical data, reduce fitness differences betweem species, i.e. provide an equalising coexistence mechanism. Furthermore, I explain this result mechanistically and, thus, resolve an apparent ambiguity of the consequences of ITV on species coexistence described in previous studies. In chapter 3, I turn the focus to sources of among-individual differences in movement behaviour and their potential integration with life-history. The pace-of-life syndrome (POLS) theory predicts that the covariation between among-individual differences in behaviour and life-history is mediated by a trade-off between early and late reproduction. This theory has generated attention but is also currently scrutinised. In chapter 3, I present a model which supports a recent conceptual development that suggests fluctuating density-dependent selection as a cause of the POLS. Yet, I also identified processes that may alter the association between movement behaviour and life-history across levels of biological organization. ITV can buffer populations, i.e. reduce their extinction risk. For instance, among-individual differences can mediate portfolio effects or increase evolvability and, thereby, facilitate rapid evolution which can alleviate extinction risk. In chapter 4, I review ITV, environmental heterogeneity, and density-dependent processes which constitute local buffer mechanisms. In the light of habitat isolation, which reduces connectivity between populations, local buffer mechanisms may become more relevant compared to dispersal-related regional buffer mechanisms. In this chapter, I argue that capacities, latencies, and interactions of local buffer mechanisms should motivate more process-based and holistic integration of local buffer mechanisms in theoretical and empirical studies. Recent perspectives propose to apply principles from movement and community ecology to study filamentous fungi. It is an open question whether and how the arrangement and geometry of microstructures select for certain movement traits, and, thus, facilitate coexistence-stabilising niche partitioning. As a coauthor of chapter 5, I developed an agent-based model of hyphal tips navigating in soil-like microstructures along a gradient of soil porosity. By measuring network properties, we identified changes in the optimal movement behaviours along the gradient. Our findings suggest that the soil architecture facilitates niche partitioning. The core chapters are framed by a general introduction and discussion. In the general introduction, I outline fundamental concepts of movement ecology and describe theory and open questions on sources and consequences of ITV in movement behaviour. In the general discussion, I consolidate the findings of the core chapters and critically discuss their respective value and, if applicable, their impact. Furthermore, I emphasise promising avenues for further research.

…