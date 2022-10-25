Schließen

Postcolonial surveillance

  • Postcolonial Surveillance investigates the long history of the European border regime, focusing on the colonial forerunners of today’s border technologies. The book takes a longue durée perspective to uncover how Europe’s colonial history continues to shape the high-tech political present and has morphed into EU border migration policies, border security, and surveillance apparatuses. It exposes the racial hierarchies and power relations that form these systems and highlights key moments when the past and present interact and collide, such as in panoptic surveillance, biopolitical registers, biometric sorting, and deterrent media infrastructure. The technological genealogies assembled in this book reveal the unacknowledged histories that had to be rejected for the seemingly clean, unbiased, and neutral technologies to emerge as such.

Metadaten
Author details:Anouk MadörinGND
ISBN:978-1-5381-6503-4
ISBN:978-1-5381-6504-1
Title of parent work (English):Challenging Migration Studies
Subtitle (English):Europe's border technologies between colony and crisis
Publisher:Rowman & Littlefield
Place of publishing:London
Reviewer(s):Dirk WiemannGND, Regina RömhildGND, Lars EcksteinORCiDGND, Sina RauschenbachORCiDGND
Supervisor(s):Dirk Wiemann, Regina Römhild
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/10/19
Release date:2022/10/25
Tag:Europe; border; migration; postcolonial; refugees; surveillance
Number of pages:xix, 167
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

