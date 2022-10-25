Postcolonial surveillance
- Postcolonial Surveillance investigates the long history of the European border regime, focusing on the colonial forerunners of today’s border technologies. The book takes a longue durée perspective to uncover how Europe’s colonial history continues to shape the high-tech political present and has morphed into EU border migration policies, border security, and surveillance apparatuses. It exposes the racial hierarchies and power relations that form these systems and highlights key moments when the past and present interact and collide, such as in panoptic surveillance, biopolitical registers, biometric sorting, and deterrent media infrastructure. The technological genealogies assembled in this book reveal the unacknowledged histories that had to be rejected for the seemingly clean, unbiased, and neutral technologies to emerge as such.
|Author details:
|Anouk MadörinGND
|ISBN:
|978-1-5381-6503-4
|ISBN:
|978-1-5381-6504-1
|Title of parent work (English):
|Challenging Migration Studies
|Subtitle (English):
|Europe's border technologies between colony and crisis
|Publisher:
|Rowman & Littlefield
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Reviewer(s):
|Dirk WiemannGND, Regina RömhildGND, Lars EcksteinORCiDGND, Sina RauschenbachORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Dirk Wiemann, Regina Römhild
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/10/19
|Release date:
|2022/10/25
|Tag:
|Europe; border; migration; postcolonial; refugees; surveillance
|Number of pages:
|xix, 167
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz