Vienna's resilience

  • This chapter provides a synthesis of the volume, bringing together the aspects that characterise each of the single policy domains analysed throughout and highlighting their synergic effects on the output. In particular, it addresses the dualisation tendencies between ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ in Vienna’s urban transformation in the changing dimensions of social stratification, on the one hand; and the mechanisms of institutional resilience, on the other hand. Despite the inclusive welfare system, emerging vulnerabilities currently pose new challenges for Vienna’s redistributive capacity in the key policy areas. Existing institutional arrangements and their regulatory capacities are a good starting point to answer the question: is Vienna still a just city?

Author details:Roland VerwiebeORCiDGND, Yuri KazepovORCiDGND, Michael Friesenecker, Byeongsun Ahn
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003133827
ISBN:978-1-003-13382-7
ISBN:978-0-367-68011-4
ISBN:978-0-367-68013-8
Title of parent work (English):Vienna: Still a Just City?
Subtitle (English):Between urban justice and the challenges ahead
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/11/04
Number of pages:10
First page:146
Last Page:158
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie

