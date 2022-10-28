Schließen

Middle-class struggles against high-rise construction in Buenos Aires

  • It is a relatively new phenomenon in the context of urban development in Buenos Aires that citizens from the middle class have been increasingly claiming empowerment in local decision making. In this paper, we analyze the spatial-political outcome of protests against high-rise construction and demolitions of the urban heritage in Buenos Aires. Based on a frame analysis, the results of the paper show that the citizens’ initiatives under study have been able to incorporate several key issues into the agenda of the public debate: the relevance of the urban heritage, the negative effects of market-oriented municipal politics, and deficient citizen participation. Moreover, the controversies surrounding high-rise constructions in the 2000s and early 2010s disclose a clear degree of politicization. A permanent struggle for primacy in municipal policy models has been sparked, in which victory and defeat alternate, and attention is drawn to more fundamental societal issues beyond urban development

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Corinna HölzlORCiDGND, Roland VerwiebeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02723638.2019.1700072
ISSN:1938-2847
ISSN:0272-3638
Title of parent work (English):Urban Geography
Subtitle (English):Urban democratization or enforcement of particular interests?
Publisher:Steiner
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/12/09
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/10/28
Volume:41
Issue:5
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.