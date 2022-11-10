Schließen

How do people interpret the value concept?

  Value research has a long and extensive history of theoretical definitions and empirical investigations using large scale quantitative surveys. However, the way the general population understands, defines, and relates to the concept of values, and how these views vary across individuals is seldom addressed. The present study examined subjective interpretations of the term through focus group interviews, and reports on the development of a Value Conceptualisation Scale (VCS) that distinguishes six dimensions of different views on values: normativity, relevance, validity, stability, consistency, and awareness. Focus group interviews (n = 38) as well as several surveys (n = 100, n = 1519, n = 903, n = 94) were used to develop, refine, and test the scale in terms of response variety, temporal stability, as well as convergent and discriminant validity. These systematic results show that views on values do indeed vary significantly between participants. Correlations with dogmatism, preference for consistency, and metacognition were found for corresponding dimensions. The VCS provides an original measure, which enables future research to explore this variation on the conceptualisation of values.

Metadaten
Author details:Lena SeewannORCiDGND, Roland VerwiebeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13617672.2019.1707748
ISSN:1469-9362
ISSN:1361-7672
Title of parent work (English):Journal of beliefs and values : studies in religion & education
Subtitle (English):Development and evaluation of the value conceptualisation scale using a mixed method approach
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/10
Tag:Human values; focus group; mixed methods; scale development
Volume:41
Issue:6
First page:1
Last Page:14
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

