Schließen

Optimal price reaction strategies in the presence of active and passive competitors

  • Many markets are characterized by pricing competition. Typically, competitors are involved that adjust their prices in response to other competitors with different frequencies. We analyze stochastic dynamic pricing models under competition for the sale of durable goods. Given a competitor’s pricing strategy, we show how to derive optimal response strategies that take the anticipated competitor’s price adjustments into account. We study resulting price cycles and the associated expected long-term profits. We show that reaction frequencies have a major impact on a strategy’s performance. In order not to act predictable our model also allows to include randomized reaction times. Additionally, we study to which extent optimal response strategies of active competitors are affected by additional passive competitors that use constant prices. It turns out that optimized feedback strategies effectively avoid a decline in price. They help to gain profits, especially, when aggressive competitor s are involved.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rainer SchlosserORCiDGND, Martin BoissierORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5220/0006118200470056
ISBN:978-989-758-218-9
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 6th International Conference on Operations Research and Enterprise Systems - ICORES
Publisher:SCITEPRESS - Science and Technology Publications, Lda.
Place of publishing:Setúbal
Editor(s):Federico Liberatore, Greg H. Parlier, Marc Demange
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/14
Tag:Competition; Dynamic Pricing; Optimal Control; Price Cycles; Reaction Time; Response Strategies
Number of pages:10
First page:47
Last Page:56
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.