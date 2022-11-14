Determining the optimal level of autonomy in cyber-physical production systems
- Traditional production systems are enhanced by cyber-physical systems (CPS) and Internet of Things. A kind of next generation systems, those cyber-physical production systems (CPPS) are able to raise the level of autonomy of its production components. To find the optimal degree of autonomy in a given context, a research approach is formulated using a simulation concept. Based on requirements and assumptions, a cyber-physical market is modeled and qualitative hypotheses are formulated, which will be verified with the help of the CPPS of a hybrid simulation environment.
|Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Benedict BenderORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1109/INDIN.2016.7819367
|IEEE 14th International Conference on Industrial Informatics (INDIN)
|IEEE
|New York
|Conference Proceeding
|English
|2017/01/19
|2016
|2022/11/14
|Internet of Things; cyber-physical production systems; cyber-physical systems; hybrid simulation; manufacturing systems; production engineering computing
|1293
|1299
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft