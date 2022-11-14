Determining the optimal level of autonomy in cyber-physical production systems

Norbert Gronau, Marcus Grum, Benedict Bender Traditional production systems are enhanced by cyber-physical systems (CPS) and Internet of Things. A kind of next generation systems, those cyber-physical production systems (CPPS) are able to raise the level of autonomy of its production components. To find the optimal degree of autonomy in a given context, a research approach is formulated using a simulation concept. Based on requirements and assumptions, a cyber-physical market is modeled and qualitative hypotheses are formulated, which will be verified with the help of the CPPS of a hybrid simulation environment.