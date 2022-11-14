Coring on Digital Platforms
- Today’s mobile devices are part of powerful business ecosystems, which usually involve digital platforms. To better understand the complex phenomenon of coring and related dynamics, this paper presents a case study comparing iMessage as part of Apple’s iOS and WhatsApp. Specifically, it investigates activities regarding platform coring, as the integration of several functionalities provided by third-party applications in the platform core. The paper makes three contributions. First, a systematization of coring activities is developed. Coring modes are differentiated by the amount of coring and application maintenance. Second, the case study revealed that the phenomenon of platform coring is present on digital platforms for mobile devices. Third, the fundamentals of coring are discussed as a first step towards theoretical development. Even though coring constitutes a potential threat for third-party developers regarding their functional differentiation, an idea of what a beneficial partnership incorporating coring activities could lookToday’s mobile devices are part of powerful business ecosystems, which usually involve digital platforms. To better understand the complex phenomenon of coring and related dynamics, this paper presents a case study comparing iMessage as part of Apple’s iOS and WhatsApp. Specifically, it investigates activities regarding platform coring, as the integration of several functionalities provided by third-party applications in the platform core. The paper makes three contributions. First, a systematization of coring activities is developed. Coring modes are differentiated by the amount of coring and application maintenance. Second, the case study revealed that the phenomenon of platform coring is present on digital platforms for mobile devices. Third, the fundamentals of coring are discussed as a first step towards theoretical development. Even though coring constitutes a potential threat for third-party developers regarding their functional differentiation, an idea of what a beneficial partnership incorporating coring activities could look like is developed here.…
|Author details:
|Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
|URL:
|https://aisel.aisnet.org/icis2017/DigitalPlatforms/Presentations/6/
|ISBN:
|978-0-9966831-5-9
|Title of parent work (English):
|Proceedings of the 38th International Conference on Information Systems (ICIS)
|Subtitle (English):
|Fundamentals and Examples from the Mobile Device Sector
|Publisher:
|Association for Information Systems (AIS)
|Place of publishing:
|Atlanta
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2017
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/11/14
|Tag:
|Coring; Digital Marketplaces; Digital Platforms; Mobile Software Ecosystems
|Issue:
|8
|Number of pages:
|19
|First page:
|5256
|Last Page:
|5274
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft