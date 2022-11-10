Quantitative relationship between infliximab exposure and inhibition of C-reactive protein synthesis to support inflammatory bowel disease management

Aim Quantitative and kinetic insights into the drug exposure-disease response relationship might enhance our knowledge on loss of response and support more effective monitoring of inflammatory activity by biomarkers in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treated with infliximab (IFX). This study aimed to derive recommendations for dose adjustment and treatment optimisation based on mechanistic characterisation of the relationship between IFX serum concentration and C-reactive protein (CRP) concentration. <br /> Methods Data from an investigator-initiated trial included 121 patients with IBD during IFX maintenance treatment. Serum concentrations of IFX, antidrug antibodies (ADA), CRP, and disease-related covariates were determined at the mid-term and end of a dosing interval. Data were analysed using a pharmacometric nonlinear mixed-effects modelling approach. An IFX exposure-CRP model was generated and applied to evaluate dosing regimens to achieve CRP remission. <br /> Results The generated quantitative model showed that

Aim Quantitative and kinetic insights into the drug exposure-disease response relationship might enhance our knowledge on loss of response and support more effective monitoring of inflammatory activity by biomarkers in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treated with infliximab (IFX). This study aimed to derive recommendations for dose adjustment and treatment optimisation based on mechanistic characterisation of the relationship between IFX serum concentration and C-reactive protein (CRP) concentration. <br /> Methods Data from an investigator-initiated trial included 121 patients with IBD during IFX maintenance treatment. Serum concentrations of IFX, antidrug antibodies (ADA), CRP, and disease-related covariates were determined at the mid-term and end of a dosing interval. Data were analysed using a pharmacometric nonlinear mixed-effects modelling approach. An IFX exposure-CRP model was generated and applied to evaluate dosing regimens to achieve CRP remission. <br /> Results The generated quantitative model showed that IFX has the potential to inhibit up to 72% (9% relative standard error [RSE]) of CRP synthesis in a patient. IFX concentration leading to 90% of the maximum CRP synthesis inhibition was 18.4 mu g/mL (43% RSE). Presence of ADA was the most influential factor on IFX exposure. With standard dosing strategy, >= 55% of ADA+ patients experienced CRP nonremission. Shortening the dosing interval and co-therapy with immunomodulators were found to be the most beneficial strategies to maintain CRP remission. <br /> Conclusions With the generated model we could for the first time establish a robust relationship between IFX exposure and CRP synthesis inhibition, which could be utilised for treatment optimisation in IBD patients.

