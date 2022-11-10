Background Obesity is widespread in childhood and adolescence. Medical rehabilitation measures with a comprehensive range of treatment options represent an essential pillar of care. As obesity is associated with a wide range of psychosocial burdens, the question arises as to whether psychotherapeutic services should be given even greater consideration. Objective The main goal was to examine the rate of psychological problems among children and adolescents with obesity and their association with the weight loss course. Material and methods The sample consisted of 220 children and adolescents with obesity (8-16 years, M = 13.11 years, SD +/- 1.88 years; 54.5% female) who participated in an inpatient rehabilitation. Emotional and behavioral problems were assessed (strengths and difficulties questionnaire, SDQ via parental report) at the beginning of rehabilitation as well as 6 and 12 months after completion. Anthropometric data for determination of the weight status were collected by medical personnel of the clinics or in the

Background Obesity is widespread in childhood and adolescence. Medical rehabilitation measures with a comprehensive range of treatment options represent an essential pillar of care. As obesity is associated with a wide range of psychosocial burdens, the question arises as to whether psychotherapeutic services should be given even greater consideration. Objective The main goal was to examine the rate of psychological problems among children and adolescents with obesity and their association with the weight loss course. Material and methods The sample consisted of 220 children and adolescents with obesity (8-16 years, M = 13.11 years, SD +/- 1.88 years; 54.5% female) who participated in an inpatient rehabilitation. Emotional and behavioral problems were assessed (strengths and difficulties questionnaire, SDQ via parental report) at the beginning of rehabilitation as well as 6 and 12 months after completion. Anthropometric data for determination of the weight status were collected by medical personnel of the clinics or in the follow-up by family doctors. Results Almost half of the children and adolescents (48.6%) showed abnormal values and girls in particular were affected significantly more often. The descriptive inspection after rehabilitation revealed a similarly high proportion. The presence of psychological problems had a significant negative effect on the weight course. Conclusion Psychological problems should be given greater consideration in the context of obesity therapy. On the one hand potentially burdened children should be identified by screening, on the other hand psychotherapy to reduce psychosocial strain should be an integral part of the treatment concept.

