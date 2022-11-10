Psychotherapie bei juveniler Adipositas
- Hintergrund Adipositas ist im Kindes- und Jugendalter stark verbreitet. Medizinische Rehabilitationsmaßnahmen mit ihrem umfassenden Behandlungsangebot stellen eine wesentliche Säule der Versorgung dar. Da Adipositas mit vielfältigen psychosozialen Belastungen verbunden ist, stellt sich die Frage, ob psychotherapeutische Angebote noch stärker berücksichtigt werden sollten. Fragestellung Untersucht wurde, wie verbreitet psychische Auffälligkeiten bei Kindern und Jugendlichen mit Adipositas sind und in welchem Zusammenhang sie zum Gewichtsverlauf stehen. Material und Methoden Die Stichprobe bestand aus 220 Kindern und Jugendlichen mit Adipositas (8 bis 16 Jahre, M = 13,11 Jahre; SD ± 1,88 Jahre; 54,5 % weiblich), die an einer stationären Rehabilitationsmaßnahme teilnahmen. Emotionale- und Verhaltensauffälligkeiten (Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire, SDQ) wurden zu Rehabilitationsbeginn sowie 6 und 12 Monate nach Rehabilitationsende im Elternbericht erfasst. Zudem wurden Daten zur Bestimmung des Gewichtstatus durch dasHintergrund Adipositas ist im Kindes- und Jugendalter stark verbreitet. Medizinische Rehabilitationsmaßnahmen mit ihrem umfassenden Behandlungsangebot stellen eine wesentliche Säule der Versorgung dar. Da Adipositas mit vielfältigen psychosozialen Belastungen verbunden ist, stellt sich die Frage, ob psychotherapeutische Angebote noch stärker berücksichtigt werden sollten. Fragestellung Untersucht wurde, wie verbreitet psychische Auffälligkeiten bei Kindern und Jugendlichen mit Adipositas sind und in welchem Zusammenhang sie zum Gewichtsverlauf stehen. Material und Methoden Die Stichprobe bestand aus 220 Kindern und Jugendlichen mit Adipositas (8 bis 16 Jahre, M = 13,11 Jahre; SD ± 1,88 Jahre; 54,5 % weiblich), die an einer stationären Rehabilitationsmaßnahme teilnahmen. Emotionale- und Verhaltensauffälligkeiten (Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire, SDQ) wurden zu Rehabilitationsbeginn sowie 6 und 12 Monate nach Rehabilitationsende im Elternbericht erfasst. Zudem wurden Daten zur Bestimmung des Gewichtstatus durch das medizinische Personal der Kliniken bzw. in der Katamnese von Hausärzten erhoben. Ergebnisse Fast die Hälfte der Kinder und Jugendlichen (48,6 %) wies auffällige Werte auf; v. a. Mädchen waren signifikant häufiger betroffen. Die deskriptive Betrachtung nach Rehabilitationsende zeigte einen vergleichbar hohen Anteil. Zudem wirkte sich das Vorliegen psychosozialer Auffälligkeiten signifikant negativ auf den Gewichtsverlauf aus. Schlussfolgerung Psychische Probleme sollten im Rahmen der Adipositastherapie stärker berücksichtigt werden. Zum einen sollten evtl. belastete Kinder durch Screenings identifiziert werden, zum anderen psychotherapeutische Maßnahmen zur Reduktion psychosozialer Belastungen integraler Bestandteil der Behandlung sein.…
- Background Obesity is widespread in childhood and adolescence. Medical rehabilitation measures with a comprehensive range of treatment options represent an essential pillar of care. As obesity is associated with a wide range of psychosocial burdens, the question arises as to whether psychotherapeutic services should be given even greater consideration. Objective The main goal was to examine the rate of psychological problems among children and adolescents with obesity and their association with the weight loss course. Material and methods The sample consisted of 220 children and adolescents with obesity (8-16 years, M = 13.11 years, SD +/- 1.88 years; 54.5% female) who participated in an inpatient rehabilitation. Emotional and behavioral problems were assessed (strengths and difficulties questionnaire, SDQ via parental report) at the beginning of rehabilitation as well as 6 and 12 months after completion. Anthropometric data for determination of the weight status were collected by medical personnel of the clinics or in theBackground Obesity is widespread in childhood and adolescence. Medical rehabilitation measures with a comprehensive range of treatment options represent an essential pillar of care. As obesity is associated with a wide range of psychosocial burdens, the question arises as to whether psychotherapeutic services should be given even greater consideration. Objective The main goal was to examine the rate of psychological problems among children and adolescents with obesity and their association with the weight loss course. Material and methods The sample consisted of 220 children and adolescents with obesity (8-16 years, M = 13.11 years, SD +/- 1.88 years; 54.5% female) who participated in an inpatient rehabilitation. Emotional and behavioral problems were assessed (strengths and difficulties questionnaire, SDQ via parental report) at the beginning of rehabilitation as well as 6 and 12 months after completion. Anthropometric data for determination of the weight status were collected by medical personnel of the clinics or in the follow-up by family doctors. Results Almost half of the children and adolescents (48.6%) showed abnormal values and girls in particular were affected significantly more often. The descriptive inspection after rehabilitation revealed a similarly high proportion. The presence of psychological problems had a significant negative effect on the weight course. Conclusion Psychological problems should be given greater consideration in the context of obesity therapy. On the one hand potentially burdened children should be identified by screening, on the other hand psychotherapy to reduce psychosocial strain should be an integral part of the treatment concept.…
