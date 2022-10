After a long period of restriction and combating by national language policy, regional languages in France have been experiencing increased interest and private as well as state support since the 1970s. The same applies to Breton. Despite the continuous decline in the number of speakers, a constructed connection between the Breton language and a "Breton identity" is noticeable, which is expressed in positive language attitudes towards this regional language. This master thesis analyses language attitudes towards Breton using publicly broadcasted video interviews with the leading candidates in the regional elections in 2021. Using a discourse-analytical approach, the oral statements of the politicians are analysed in terms of explicit and implicit positive and negative evaluations of the Breton language. Patterns in the metaphors, argumentation structures and topoi that occur across interviews indicate collective stocks of knowledge and assumptions on which the language attitudes are based. These form the foundation for linguistic as

After a long period of restriction and combating by national language policy, regional languages in France have been experiencing increased interest and private as well as state support since the 1970s. The same applies to Breton. Despite the continuous decline in the number of speakers, a constructed connection between the Breton language and a "Breton identity" is noticeable, which is expressed in positive language attitudes towards this regional language. This master thesis analyses language attitudes towards Breton using publicly broadcasted video interviews with the leading candidates in the regional elections in 2021. Using a discourse-analytical approach, the oral statements of the politicians are analysed in terms of explicit and implicit positive and negative evaluations of the Breton language. Patterns in the metaphors, argumentation structures and topoi that occur across interviews indicate collective stocks of knowledge and assumptions on which the language attitudes are based. These form the foundation for linguistic as well as language-political actions.

