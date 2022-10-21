Effects of two workload-matched high intensity interval training protocols on regulatory factors associated with mitochondrial biogenesis in the soleus muscle of diabetic rats
Aims: High intensity interval training (HIIT) improves mitochondrial characteristics. This study compared the impact of two workload-matched high intensity interval training (HIIT) protocols with different work:recovery ratios on regulatory factors related to mitochondrial biogenesis in the soleus muscle of diabetic rats. Materials and methods: Twenty-four Wistar rats were randomly divided into four equal-sized groups: non-diabetic control, diabetic control (DC), diabetic with long recovery exercise [4–5 × 2-min running at 80%–90% of the maximum speed reached with 2-min of recovery at 40% of the maximum speed reached (DHIIT1:1)], and diabetic with short recovery exercise (5–6 × 2-min running at 80%–90% of the maximum speed reached with 1-min of recovery at 30% of the maximum speed reached [DHIIT2:1]). Both HIIT protocols were completed five times/week for 4 weeks while maintaining equal running distances in each session. Results: Gene and protein expressions of PGC-1α, p53, and citrate synthase of the muscles increased significantly following DHIIT1:1 and DHIIT2:1 compared to DC (p ˂ 0.05). Most parameters, except for PGC-1α protein (p = 0.597), were significantly higher in DHIIT2:1 than in DHIIT1:1 (p ˂ 0.05). Both DHIIT groups showed significant increases in maximum speed with larger increases in DHIIT2:1 compared with DHIIT1:1. Conclusion: Our findings indicate that both HIIT protocols can potently up-regulate gene and protein expression of PGC-1α, p53, and CS. However, DHIIT2:1 has superior effects compared with DHIIT1:1 in improving mitochondrial adaptive responses in diabetic rats.
Maryam DelfanORCiD, Alieh Vahed, David BishopORCiD, Raheleh Amadeh JuybariORCiD, Ismail LaherORCiDGND, Ayoub SaeidiORCiD, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Hassane ZouhalORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-564441
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56444
|1866-8364
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (794)
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Amadou K. S. Camara Camara, Wenfeng Liu, Zienab Abdelhafiz Alrefaie
|Article
|English
2022/10/21
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/10/21
diabetes mellitus; exercise training; mitochondrial adaptation; muscle metabolism; time-efficient exercise
|12
|1
|12
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle