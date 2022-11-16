Schließen

The construction of a common objective function for analytical infrastructures

  • The paper deals with the increasing growth of embedded systems and their role within structures similar to the Internet (Internet of Things) as those that provide calculating power and are more or less appropriate for analytical tasks. Faced with the example of a cyber-physical manufacturing system, a common objective function is developed with the intention to measure efficient task processing within analytical infrastructures. A first validation is realized on base of an expert panel.

Metadaten
Author details:Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Attahiru S. AlfaGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ICE.2017.8279892
Title of parent work (English):2017 International Conference on Engineering, Technology and Innovation (ICE/ITMC)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/05
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/16
Tag:Analytic Infrastructures; Cyber-Physical Manufacturing Systems; Measuring Efficient Task Processing
First page:219
Last Page:225
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

