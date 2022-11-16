The construction of a common objective function for analytical infrastructures

Marcus Grum, Benedict Bender, Attahiru S. Alfa The paper deals with the increasing growth of embedded systems and their role within structures similar to the Internet (Internet of Things) as those that provide calculating power and are more or less appropriate for analytical tasks. Faced with the example of a cyber-physical manufacturing system, a common objective function is developed with the intention to measure efficient task processing within analytical infrastructures. A first validation is realized on base of an expert panel.