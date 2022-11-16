The construction of a common objective function for analytical infrastructures
- The paper deals with the increasing growth of embedded systems and their role within structures similar to the Internet (Internet of Things) as those that provide calculating power and are more or less appropriate for analytical tasks. Faced with the example of a cyber-physical manufacturing system, a common objective function is developed with the intention to measure efficient task processing within analytical infrastructures. A first validation is realized on base of an expert panel.
|Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Attahiru S. AlfaGND
|https://doi.org/10.1109/ICE.2017.8279892
|2017 International Conference on Engineering, Technology and Innovation (ICE/ITMC)
|IEEE
|New York
|Conference Proceeding
|English
|2018/02/05
|2017
|2022/11/16
|Analytic Infrastructures; Cyber-Physical Manufacturing Systems; Measuring Efficient Task Processing
|219
|225
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft