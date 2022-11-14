Schließen

  • Web tracking seems to become ubiquitous in online business and leads to increased privacy concerns of users. This paper provides an overview over the current state of the art of web-tracking research, aiming to reveal the relevance and methodologies of this research area and creates a foundation for future work. In particular, this study addresses the following research questions: What methods are followed? What results have been achieved so far? What are potential future research areas? For these goals, a structured literature review based upon an established methodological framework is conducted. The identified articles are investigated with respect to the applied research methodologies and the aspects of web tracking they emphasize.

Metadaten
Author details:Tatiana ErmakovaORCiDGND, Benjamin FabianORCiDGND, Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Kerstin Klimek
DOI:https://doi.org/10.24251/HICSS.2018.596
ISSN:2572-6862
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the Annual Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS 51)
Subtitle (English):a literature review on the state of research
Publisher:HICSS Conference Office University of Hawaii at Manoa
Place of publishing:Maile Way
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/03
Publication year:2018
Release date:2022/11/14
Tag:Information Security and Privacy; literature review; privacy; web-tracking
Number of pages:10
First page:4732
Last Page:4741
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

