Modern web browsers are digital software platforms, as they allow third-parties to extend functionality by providing extensions. Given the intense competition, differentiation through provided functionality is a key factor for browser platforms. As browsers progress, they constantly release new features. Browsers might thereby enter complementary markets if they add functionality formerly provided by third-party extensions, which is referred to as ‘platform coring’. Previous studies missed the perspective of the involved parties. To address this gap, we conduct interviews with third-party and core developers in the security and privacy domain from Firefox and Chrome. In essence, the study provides three contributions. First, insights into stakeholder-specific issues concerning coring. Second, measures to prevent coring. Third, strategical guidance for developers and owners. Third-parties experienced and core developers acknowledged coring to occur on browser platforms. While developers with extrinsic motivations assess coring negatively, developers with intrinsic motivations perceive coring positively.

