Schließen

Platform coring in the browser domain

  • Modern web browsers are digital software platforms, as they allow third-parties to extend functionality by providing extensions. Given the intense competition, differentiation through provided functionality is a key factor for browser platforms. As browsers progress, they constantly release new features. Browsers might thereby enter complementary markets if they add functionality formerly provided by third-party extensions, which is referred to as ‘platform coring’. Previous studies missed the perspective of the involved parties. To address this gap, we conduct interviews with third-party and core developers in the security and privacy domain from Firefox and Chrome. In essence, the study provides three contributions. First, insights into stakeholder-specific issues concerning coring. Second, measures to prevent coring. Third, strategical guidance for developers and owners. Third-parties experienced and core developers acknowledged coring to occur on browser platforms. While developers with extrinsic motivations assess coringModern web browsers are digital software platforms, as they allow third-parties to extend functionality by providing extensions. Given the intense competition, differentiation through provided functionality is a key factor for browser platforms. As browsers progress, they constantly release new features. Browsers might thereby enter complementary markets if they add functionality formerly provided by third-party extensions, which is referred to as ‘platform coring’. Previous studies missed the perspective of the involved parties. To address this gap, we conduct interviews with third-party and core developers in the security and privacy domain from Firefox and Chrome. In essence, the study provides three contributions. First, insights into stakeholder-specific issues concerning coring. Second, measures to prevent coring. Third, strategical guidance for developers and owners. Third-parties experienced and core developers acknowledged coring to occur on browser platforms. While developers with extrinsic motivations assess coring negatively, developers with intrinsic motivations perceive coring positively.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Christof ThimORCiDGND, Felix Linke
URL:https://aisel.aisnet.org/icis2019/is_heart_of_innovation_ecosystems/innovation_ecosystems/4/
ISBN:978-0-9966831-9-7
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings Information Systems - The Heart of Innovation Ecosystems (ICIS 2019)
Subtitle (English):an exploratory study
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/11
Publication year:2019
Release date:2022/11/16
Tag:Browser Platforms; Chrome; Firefox; Platform Coring; Platform Innovation
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.