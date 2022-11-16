Schließen

Public blockchain

  Blockchain has the potential to change business transactions to a major extent. Thereby, underlying consensus algorithms are the core mechanism to achieve consistency in distributed infrastructures. Their application aims for transparency and accountability in societal transactions. As a result of missing reviews holistically covering consensus algorithms, we aim to (1) identify prevalent consensus algorithms for public blockchains, and (2) address the resource perspective with a sustainability consideration (whereby we address the three spheres of sustainability). Our systematic literature review identified 33 different consensus algorithms for public blockchains. Our contribution is twofold: first, we provide a systematic summary of consensus algorithms for public blockchains derived from the scientific literature as well as real-world applications and systemize them according to their research focus; second, we assess the sustainability of consensus algorithms using a representative sample and thereby highlight the gaps in literature to address the holistic sustainability of consensus algorithms.

Author details:Felix EigelshovenORCiD, André UllrichORCiDGND, Benedict BenderORCiDGND
URL:https://aisel.aisnet.org/ecis2020_rp/202
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 28th European Conference on Information Systems (ECIS)- A Virtual AIS Conference
Subtitle (English):a systematic literature review on the sustainability of consensus algorithms
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/13
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/16
Tag:Blockchain; Consensus algorithms; Sustainability; Systematic literature revieew
First page:1
Last Page:19
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

