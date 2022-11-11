Schließen

Efficient task realizations in networked production infrastructures

  • As Industry 4.0 infrastructures are seen as highly evolutionary environment with volatile, and time-dependent workloads for analytical tasks, particularly the optimal dimensioning of IT hardware is a challenge for decision makers because the digital processing of these tasks can be decoupled from their physical place of origin. Flexible architecture models to allocate tasks efficiently with regard to multi-facet aspects and a predefined set of local systems and external cloud services have been proven in small example scenarios. This paper provides a benchmark of existing task realization strategies, composed of (1) task distribution and (2) task prioritization in a real-world scenario simulation. It identifies heuristics as superior strategies.

