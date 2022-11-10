Future ERP Systems
- This paper presents a research agenda on the current generation of ERP systems which was developed based on a literature review on current problems of ERP systems. The problems are presented following the ERP life cycle. In the next step, the identified problems are mapped on a reference architecture model of ERP systems that is an extension of the three-tier architecture model that is widely used in practice. The research agenda is structured according to the reference architecture model and addresses the problems identified regarding data, infrastructure, adaptation, processes, and user interface layer.
|Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Clementine BertheauORCiD, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.5220/0010477307760783
|978-989-758-509-8
|2184-4992
|Proceedings of the 23rd International Conference on Enterprise Information Systems (ICEIS 2021)
|a research agenda
|Science and Technology Publications
|Setúbal
|Conference Proceeding
|English
|2021
|2022/11/10
|ERP; Enterprise Resource Planning; Enterprise System; Problems; Research Agenda; Three-tier Architecture; eference Architecture Model
|2
|776
|783
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International