Future ERP Systems

  • This paper presents a research agenda on the current generation of ERP systems which was developed based on a literature review on current problems of ERP systems. The problems are presented following the ERP life cycle. In the next step, the identified problems are mapped on a reference architecture model of ERP systems that is an extension of the three-tier architecture model that is widely used in practice. The research agenda is structured according to the reference architecture model and addresses the problems identified regarding data, infrastructure, adaptation, processes, and user interface layer.

Metadaten
Author details:Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Clementine BertheauORCiD, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5220/0010477307760783
ISBN:978-989-758-509-8
ISSN:2184-4992
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 23rd International Conference on Enterprise Information Systems (ICEIS 2021)
Subtitle (English):a research agenda
Publisher:Science and Technology Publications
Place of publishing:Setúbal
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/10
Tag:ERP; Enterprise Resource Planning; Enterprise System; Problems; Research Agenda; Three-tier Architecture; eference Architecture Model
Issue:2
First page:776
Last Page:783
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
