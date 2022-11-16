Schließen

Gamification and dynamisation of the continous improvement processes

  • The idea of the continuous improvement process (CIP) helps companies to continuously improve their operation and thereby contributes to their competitiveness. Through digi tization, new potentials emerge to solve known CIP issues. This contribution specifically addresses the individual motivation of employees to contribute to the CIP. Typically, related initiatives lack contributions over time. The use of gamification is a promising way to achieve continuous participation by addressing the individual needs of participants. While the use of extrinsic motivation elements is common in practice, the idea of this approach is to specifically address intrinsic motivations which serve as a long-term motivator. This article contributes to a gam-ification concept for the continuous improvement process. The main results include an adapted CIP, a gamification concept, and a market mechanism. Furthermore, the concept is implemented and demonstrated as a prototype in an online platform.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Marcus GrumORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ICECET52533.2021.9698530
Title of parent work (English):International Conference on Electrical, Computer and Energy Technologies
Subtitle (English):design and realization of a gamification platform for continous improvement
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/11/16
First page:1
Last Page:7
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.