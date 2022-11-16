Gamification and dynamisation of the continous improvement processes

Benedict Bender, Marcus Grum The idea of the continuous improvement process (CIP) helps companies to continuously improve their operation and thereby contributes to their competitiveness. Through digi tization, new potentials emerge to solve known CIP issues. This contribution specifically addresses the individual motivation of employees to contribute to the CIP. Typically, related initiatives lack contributions over time. The use of gamification is a promising way to achieve continuous participation by addressing the individual needs of participants. While the use of extrinsic motivation elements is common in practice, the idea of this approach is to specifically address intrinsic motivations which serve as a long-term motivator. This article contributes to a gam-ification concept for the continuous improvement process. The main results include an adapted CIP, a gamification concept, and a market mechanism. Furthermore, the concept is implemented and demonstrated as a prototype in an online platform.