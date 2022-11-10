Articulating the effect of food systems innovation on the Sustainable Development Goals

Mario Herrero, Philip K. Thornton, Daniel Mason-D'Croz, Jeda Palmer, Benjamin L. Bodirsky, Prajal Pradhan, Christopher B. Barrett, Tim G. Benton, Andrew Hall, Ilje Pikaar, Jessica R. Bogard, Graham D. Bonnett, Brett A. Bryan, Bruce M. Campbell, Svend Christensen, Michael Clark, Jessica Fanzo, Cecile M. Godde, Andy Jarvis, Ana Maria Loboguerrero, Alexander Mathys, C. Lynne McIntyre, Rosamond L. Naylor, Rebecca Nelson, Michael Obersteiner, Alejandro Parodi, Alexander Popp, Katie Ricketts, Pete Smith, Hugo Valin, Sonja J. Vermeulen, Joost Vervoort, Mark van Wijk, Hannah H. E. van Zanten, Paul C. West, Stephen A. Wood, Johan Rockström
- Food system innovations will be instrumental to achieving multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, major innovation breakthroughs can trigger profound and disruptive changes, leading to simultaneous and interlinked reconfigurations of multiple parts of the global food system. The emergence of new technologies or social solutions, therefore, have very different impact profiles, with favourable consequences for some SDGs and unintended adverse side-effects for others. Stand-alone innovations seldom achieve positive outcomes over multiple sustainability dimensions. Instead, they should be embedded as part of systemic changes that facilitate the implementation of the SDGs. Emerging trade-offs need to be intentionally addressed to achieve true sustainability, particularly those involving social aspects like inequality in its many forms, social justice, and strong institutions, which remain challenging. Trade-offs with undesirable consequences are manageable through the development of well planned transition pathways, carefulFood system innovations will be instrumental to achieving multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, major innovation breakthroughs can trigger profound and disruptive changes, leading to simultaneous and interlinked reconfigurations of multiple parts of the global food system. The emergence of new technologies or social solutions, therefore, have very different impact profiles, with favourable consequences for some SDGs and unintended adverse side-effects for others. Stand-alone innovations seldom achieve positive outcomes over multiple sustainability dimensions. Instead, they should be embedded as part of systemic changes that facilitate the implementation of the SDGs. Emerging trade-offs need to be intentionally addressed to achieve true sustainability, particularly those involving social aspects like inequality in its many forms, social justice, and strong institutions, which remain challenging. Trade-offs with undesirable consequences are manageable through the development of well planned transition pathways, careful monitoring of key indicators, and through the implementation of transparent science targets at the local level.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Mario HerreroORCiD, Philip K. Thornton, Daniel Mason-D'CrozORCiD, Jeda PalmerORCiD, Benjamin L. Bodirsky, Prajal Pradhan, Christopher B. Barrett, Tim G. Benton, Andrew HallORCiD, Ilje Pikaar, Jessica R. Bogard, Graham D. Bonnett, Brett A. Bryan, Bruce M. Campbell, Svend Christensen, Michael ClarkORCiD, Jessica Fanzo, Cecile M. Godde, Andy Jarvis, Ana Maria Loboguerrero, Alexander MathysORCiD, C. Lynne McIntyre, Rosamond L. Naylor, Rebecca Nelson, Michael ObersteinerORCiD, Alejandro Parodi, Alexander PoppORCiD, Katie Ricketts, Pete SmithORCiD, Hugo Valin, Sonja J. Vermeulen, Joost Vervoort, Mark van Wijk, Hannah H. E. van Zanten, Paul C. West, Stephen A. Wood, Johan RockströmORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/S2542-5196(20)30277-1
|ISSN:
|2542-5196
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33306994
|Title of parent work (English):
|The lancet Planetary health
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/12/08
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/11/10
|Volume:
|5
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|E50
|Last Page:
|E62
|Funding institution:
|Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research OrganisationCommonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO); CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security - CGIAR Trust Fund; German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); BBSRCUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) [BB/P027784/1] Funding Source: UKRI
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International