Digital platforms are becoming increasingly widespread across different industries. More and more companies are interested in developing related potential for their business. In mechanical and plant engineering, the networking of machines becomes increasingly important and a strategic advantage for manufacturers. The use of digital platforms in mechanical and plant engineering offers manufacturers opportunities for targeted expansion of their business model. For the provision of digital platforms, companies can use different strategical approaches. Companies should systematically identify the variant suitable for their constellation in order to achieve the desired objectives. The appropriate strategy depends on a variety of factors. As a basis for the identification of the appropriate strategy, this article offers a systematic overview of the possible deployment strategies for companies. In addition to the theoretical systematization, currently used strategies are presented using the example of the mechanical and plant engineering

Digital platforms are becoming increasingly widespread across different industries. More and more companies are interested in developing related potential for their business. In mechanical and plant engineering, the networking of machines becomes increasingly important and a strategic advantage for manufacturers. The use of digital platforms in mechanical and plant engineering offers manufacturers opportunities for targeted expansion of their business model. For the provision of digital platforms, companies can use different strategical approaches. Companies should systematically identify the variant suitable for their constellation in order to achieve the desired objectives. The appropriate strategy depends on a variety of factors. As a basis for the identification of the appropriate strategy, this article offers a systematic overview of the possible deployment strategies for companies. In addition to the theoretical systematization, currently used strategies are presented using the example of the mechanical and plant engineering industry in Germany. In addition, specific features that influence the use of a strategy are identified as a starting point for a strategy formulation process. In mechanical and plant engineering, the provision of an own platform is predominant, especially in large companies. The strategies of SMEs differ from those of large companies.

…