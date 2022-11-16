Schließen

Feature removal on software platforms

  • Software platforms allow for the extension of features by third-party contributors. Thereby, platform innovation is an important aspects of platforms attractiveness for users and complementors. While previous research focused the introduction of new features, the aspect of feature removal and discontinued features on software platforms has been disregarded. To explore the phenomenon and motivations for feature removal on software platforms, a review of recent literature is provided. To illustrate the existence of and motivations for feature removal, a case study of the browser platform Mozilla Firefox is presented. The results reveal feature removal to regularly occur on browser platforms for user- and developer-related features. Frequent reasons for feature removal involve unused features, security concerns, and bugs. Related motivations for feature removal are discussed from the platform owner's perspective. Implications for complementors and users are highlighted.

Author details:Benedict BenderORCiDGND, Andrzej Marcin Szadowiak
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ICE/ITMC52061.2021.9570245
Title of parent work (English):IEEE International Conference on Engineering, Technology and Innovation (ICE/ITMC)
Subtitle (English):discontinued core features on browser platformsa case study on mozilla firefox
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/16
Tag:Browser Platform; Discontinued Features; Feature Removal; Lean Core; Mozilla Firefox; Platform Innovation; Software Platforms
First page:1
Last Page:9
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

