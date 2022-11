Industrial Internet of Things(IIoT)-Plattformtypen im Maschinen- und Anlagenbau

The offer of digital platforms has become very popular in mechanical and plant engineering. In recent years, there has been a trend for machinery and plant manufacturers to no longer sell only physical products, but also additional prod- uct-related services, such as digital services. This change can have a major impact on the transformation of the business model and can take on different dimensions depending on the complexity of the digital platforms, which can also determine strategic decisions. In this paper, a classification of digital platforms in the German machinery and plant engineering sector is made, with the help of which different platform types are identified based on their functions. Accordingly, platforms that only offer basic functions such as the management of machines can be distinguished from more extensive platforms that are more complex and thus have a greater influ- ence on the change of the business model. This classification of different platform types can help companies in the mechanical and plant engineering

The offer of digital platforms has become very popular in mechanical and plant engineering. In recent years, there has been a trend for machinery and plant manufacturers to no longer sell only physical products, but also additional prod- uct-related services, such as digital services. This change can have a major impact on the transformation of the business model and can take on different dimensions depending on the complexity of the digital platforms, which can also determine strategic decisions. In this paper, a classification of digital platforms in the German machinery and plant engineering sector is made, with the help of which different platform types are identified based on their functions. Accordingly, platforms that only offer basic functions such as the management of machines can be distinguished from more extensive platforms that are more complex and thus have a greater influ- ence on the change of the business model. This classification of different platform types can help companies in the mechanical and plant engineering sector to make strategic decisions regarding the development and offering of digital platforms and to classify their digital platform in the competitive environment.

