Within-session sequence of the tennis serve training in youth elite players

  • The influence of muscular fatigue on tennis serve performance within regular training sessions is unclear. Therefore, the aim of the present study was to examine the within-session sequence of the tennis serve in youth tennis. Twenty-five young male (14.9 +/- 0.9 years) and female (14.5 +/- 0.9 years) players participated in this within-subject crossover study, and they were randomly but sex-matched assigned to different training sequences (serve exercise before tennis training (BTS) or after tennis training (ATS)). Pre- and post-tests included serve velocity performance and accuracy, shoulder strength, and range-of-motion (ROM) performance (internal/external rotation). Results showed that after one week of serve training conducted following the ATS sequence, significant decreases were found in serve performance (e.g., speed and accuracy), with standardized differences ranging from d = 0.29 to 1.13, as well as the shoulder function (strength [d = 0.20 to 1.0] and ROM [d = 0.17 to 0.31]) in both female and male players, compared to theThe influence of muscular fatigue on tennis serve performance within regular training sessions is unclear. Therefore, the aim of the present study was to examine the within-session sequence of the tennis serve in youth tennis. Twenty-five young male (14.9 +/- 0.9 years) and female (14.5 +/- 0.9 years) players participated in this within-subject crossover study, and they were randomly but sex-matched assigned to different training sequences (serve exercise before tennis training (BTS) or after tennis training (ATS)). Pre- and post-tests included serve velocity performance and accuracy, shoulder strength, and range-of-motion (ROM) performance (internal/external rotation). Results showed that after one week of serve training conducted following the ATS sequence, significant decreases were found in serve performance (e.g., speed and accuracy), with standardized differences ranging from d = 0.29 to 1.13, as well as the shoulder function (strength [d = 0.20 to 1.0] and ROM [d = 0.17 to 0.31]) in both female and male players, compared to the BTS sequence. Based on the present findings, it appears more effective to implement serve training before the regular tennis training in youth players. If applied after training, excessive levels of fatigue may cause shoulder imbalances that could be related to an increased injury risk.show moreshow less

Author details:Jaime Fernandez-FernandezORCiD, Manuel Moya-RamonORCiD, Francisco Javier Santos-RosaORCiD, Petrus GantoisORCiD, Fabio Yuzo NakamuraORCiD, David Sanz-RivasORCiD, Urs GranacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18010244
ISSN:1660-4601
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33396257
Title of parent work (English):International journal of environmental research and public health
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/31
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/10
Tag:athletes; athletic performance; fatigue; fitness; range of motion; shoulder strength
Volume:18
Issue:1
Article number:244
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Open Access Publishing Fund of the University of Potsdam, Germany
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

