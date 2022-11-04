The valediction of Moses
- Wilhelm Moses Shapira's infamous Deuteronomy fragments have long been deemed forgeries, with Shapira himself serving as the obvious suspect. I provide new evidence that Shapira did not forge the fragments and was himself convinced of their authenticity. Indeed, the evidence for forgery is illusory. In a companion monograph, I show that the Shapira fragments are not only authentic ancient artifacts but are unprecedented in their significance: They preserve a pre-canonical antecedent of the Book of Deuteronomy.
- Wilhelm Moses Shapiras berüchtigte Deuteronomium-Fragmente sind lange Zeit für Fälschungen gehalten worden, wobei zumeist Shapira selbst als Urheber verdächtigt wurde. Ich erbringe neue Nachweise dafür, dass Shapira die Fragmente nicht gefälscht hat, sondern selbst von deren Echtheit überzeugt war. Vielmehr sind die Beweise für eine Fälschung als illusorisch einzuschätzen. In einer Monographie mit kritischen Textausgaben der Shapira-Fragmente weise ich nach, dass diese nicht nur authentische antike Artefakte, sondern beispiellos in ihrer Bedeutung sind: Sie bewahren einen vorkanonischen Vorläufer des Buches Deuteronomium.
- Les fragments tristement célèbres de Deutéronome de Wilhelm Moses Shapira ont longtemps été considérés d’être contrefaçons, Shapira lui-même étant le suspect évident. Je fournis de nouvelle preuve que Shapira n’a pas falsifié les fragments et qu’il était lui-même convaincu de leur authenticité. En fait, la preuve de la falsification est illusoire. Dans une monographie complémentaire, je montre que les fragments de Shapira ne sont pas seulement des artefacts anciens authentiques, mais qu’ils sont d’une importance sans précédent: ils preservent un antécédent pré-canonique du Livre du Deutéronome.
