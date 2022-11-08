Cosmic-ray hydrodynamics: theory, numerics, applications
Hydrodynamik der kosmischen Strahlung: Theorie, Numerik, Anwendungen
- Cosmic rays (CRs) are a ubiquitous and an important component of astrophysical environments such as the interstellar medium (ISM) and intracluster medium (ICM). Their plasma physical interactions with electromagnetic fields strongly influence their transport properties. Effective models which incorporate the microphysics of CR transport are needed to study the effects of CRs on their surrounding macrophysical media. Developing such models is challenging because of the conceptional, length-scale, and time-scale separation between the microscales of plasma physics and the macroscales of the environment. Hydrodynamical theories of CR transport achieve this by capturing the evolution of CR population in terms of statistical moments. In the well-established one-moment hydrodynamical model for CR transport, the dynamics of the entire CR population are described by a single statistical quantity such as the commonly used CR energy density. In this work, I develop a new hydrodynamical two-moment theory for CR transport that expands theCosmic rays (CRs) are a ubiquitous and an important component of astrophysical environments such as the interstellar medium (ISM) and intracluster medium (ICM). Their plasma physical interactions with electromagnetic fields strongly influence their transport properties. Effective models which incorporate the microphysics of CR transport are needed to study the effects of CRs on their surrounding macrophysical media. Developing such models is challenging because of the conceptional, length-scale, and time-scale separation between the microscales of plasma physics and the macroscales of the environment. Hydrodynamical theories of CR transport achieve this by capturing the evolution of CR population in terms of statistical moments. In the well-established one-moment hydrodynamical model for CR transport, the dynamics of the entire CR population are described by a single statistical quantity such as the commonly used CR energy density. In this work, I develop a new hydrodynamical two-moment theory for CR transport that expands the well-established hydrodynamical model by including the CR energy flux as a second independent hydrodynamical quantity. I detail how this model accounts for the interaction between CRs and gyroresonant Alfvén waves. The small-scale magnetic fields associated with these Alfvén waves scatter CRs which fundamentally alters CR transport along large-scale magnetic field lines. This leads to the effects of CR streaming and diffusion which are both captured within the presented hydrodynamical theory. I use an Eddington-like approximation to close the hydrodynamical equations and investigate the accuracy of this closure-relation by comparing it to high-order approximations of CR transport. In addition, I develop a finite-volume scheme for the new hydrodynamical model and adapt it to the moving-mesh code Arepo. This scheme is applied using a simulation of a CR-driven galactic wind. I investigate how CRs launch the wind and perform a statistical analysis of CR transport properties inside the simulated circumgalactic medium (CGM). I show that the new hydrodynamical model can be used to explain the morphological appearance of a particular type of radio filamentary structures found inside the central molecular zone (CMZ). I argue that these harp-like features are synchrotron-radiating CRs which are injected into braided magnetic field lines by a point-like source such as a stellar wind of a massive star or a pulsar. Lastly, I present the finite-volume code Blinc that uses adaptive mesh refinement (AMR) techniques to perform simulations of radiation and magnetohydrodynamics (MHD). The mesh of Blinc is block-structured and represented in computer memory using a graph-based approach. I describe the implementation of the mesh graph and how a diffusion process is employed to achieve load balancing in parallel computing environments. Various test problems are used to verify the accuracy and robustness of the employed numerical algorithms.…
- Kosmische Strahlung (CR) ist ein allgegenwärtiger und wichtiger Bestandteil astrophysikalischer Umgebungen wie des interstellaren Mediums (ISM) und des Intracluster-Mediums (ICM). Ihre plasmaphysikalischen Wechselwirkungen mit elektromagnetischen Feldern beeinflussen ihre Transporteigenschaften weitgehend. Effektive Modelle, die die Mikrophysik des CR-Transports einbeziehen, sind erforderlich, um die Auswirkungen von CRs auf die sie umgebenden makrophysikalischen Medien zu untersuchen. Die Entwicklung solcher Modelle ist eine Herausforderung, aufgrund der konzeptionellen, Längenskalen-, und Zeitskalen-Unterschiede zwischen den Mikroskalen der Plasmaphysik und den Makroskalen der Umgebung. Hydrodynamische Theorien des CR-Transports erreichen dies, indem sie die Entwicklung der CR-Population in Form von statistischen Momenten erfassen. Im etablierten hydrodynamischen Ein-Moment Modell für den CR-Transport wird die Dynamik der gesamten CR-Population durch eine einzige statistische Größe wie der häufig verwendeten CR-EnergiedichteKosmische Strahlung (CR) ist ein allgegenwärtiger und wichtiger Bestandteil astrophysikalischer Umgebungen wie des interstellaren Mediums (ISM) und des Intracluster-Mediums (ICM). Ihre plasmaphysikalischen Wechselwirkungen mit elektromagnetischen Feldern beeinflussen ihre Transporteigenschaften weitgehend. Effektive Modelle, die die Mikrophysik des CR-Transports einbeziehen, sind erforderlich, um die Auswirkungen von CRs auf die sie umgebenden makrophysikalischen Medien zu untersuchen. Die Entwicklung solcher Modelle ist eine Herausforderung, aufgrund der konzeptionellen, Längenskalen-, und Zeitskalen-Unterschiede zwischen den Mikroskalen der Plasmaphysik und den Makroskalen der Umgebung. Hydrodynamische Theorien des CR-Transports erreichen dies, indem sie die Entwicklung der CR-Population in Form von statistischen Momenten erfassen. Im etablierten hydrodynamischen Ein-Moment Modell für den CR-Transport wird die Dynamik der gesamten CR-Population durch eine einzige statistische Größe wie der häufig verwendeten CR-Energiedichte beschrieben. In dieser Arbeit entwickle ich eine neue hydrodynamische Zwei-Momenten Theorie für den CR-Transport, die das etablierte hydrodynamische Modell um den CR-Energiefluss als zweite unabhängige hydrodynamische Größe erweitert. Ich erläutere, wie dieses Modell die Wechselwirkung zwischen CRs und gyroresonanten Alfvén-Wellen berücksichtigt. Die mit diesen Alfvén-Wellen verbundenen kleinskaligen Magnetfelder streuen die CRs, was den CR-Transport entlang großskaligen Magnetfeldlinien grundlegend verändert. Dies führt zu den CR-Strömungs-und Diffusioneffekten, welche beide in der neu vorgestellten hydrodynamischen Theorie erfasst werden. Ich verwende eine adaptierte Eddington Näherung, um die hydrodynamischen Gleichungen zu schließen und untersuche die Genauigkeit dieser Näherung, indem ich sie mit Näherungen höherer Ordnung für den CR-Transport vergleiche. Darüber hinaus entwickle ich ein Finite-Volumen-Schema für das neue hydrodynamische Modell und passe es an den mitbewegten Gitter Code Arepo an. Dieses Schema wird mittels einer Simulation eines CR-getriebenen galaktischen Windes angewendet. Ich untersuche, wie CRs den Wind beschleunigen und führe eine statistische Analyse der CR-Transporteigenschaften innerhalb des simulierten zirkumgalaktischen Mediums (CGM) durch. Ich zeige, dass das neue hydrodynamische Modell das morphologische Erscheinungsbild eines neu-entdeckten bestimmten Typs von filamentartigen Radiostrukturen, welcher in der zentralen molekularen Zone (CMZ) auffindbar ist, erklären kann. Ich schlage vor, dass es sich bei diesen harfenartigen Strukturen um synchrotronstrahlende CRs handelt, die zuvor von einer punktförmigen Quelle wie dem stellaren Wind eines massereichen Sterns oder eines Pulsars in geflochtene Magnetfeldlinien injiziert wurden. Schließlich stelle ich den Finite-Volumen-Code Blinc vor, der adaptive Gitterverfeinerungstechniken (AMR) verwendet, um Simulationen von Strahlungs-und Magnetohydrodynamik (MHD) durchzuführen. Das Gitter von Blinc ist blockstrukturiert und wird im Computerspe-icher mittels eines graphbasierten Ansatzes dargestellt. Ich beschreibe die Implementierung des Gittergraphen und wie ein Diffusionsprozess eingesetzt wird, um einen Lastausgleich in parallelen Rechenumgebungen zu erreichen. Verschiedene Testprobleme werden verwendet, um die Genauigkeit und Robustheit der verwendeten numerischen Algorithmen zu überprüfen.…
