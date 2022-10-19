Schließen

Modern Angels, Avant-Gardes and the Esoteric Archive

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jonathan SchorschORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1163/9789004334953_018
ISBN:978-90-04-33495-3
ISBN:978-90-04-33494-6
ISSN:1871-1405
Title of parent work (English):Lux in Tenebris : The Visual and the Symbolic in Western Esotericism
Publisher:Brill
Place of publishing:Leiden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/11/28
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/10/19
Volume:23
Number of pages:28
First page:397
Last Page:424
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.