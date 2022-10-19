A subject-theoretical perspective on transformative learning and transformative Bildung
- The German theory on transformative Bildung (Koller, Marotzki, & Sanders, 2007; Koller, 2012; Nohl, 2014) deals with transformation processes in human thinking. Bildung is defined as self and world reference, causing change in the fundamental orientation of people in the course of their biography.
|Author details:
|Joachim LudwigGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-94-6300-797-9_4
|ISBN:
|978-94-6300-795-5
|ISBN:
|978-94-6300-796-2
|ISBN:
|978-94-6300-797-9
|Title of parent work (English):
|Transformative learning meets Bildung : an international exchange
|Subtitle (English):
|Transformative Bildung as a Research Strategy on the Processes of Bildung
|Publisher:
|Sense Publishers
|Place of publishing:
|Rotterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2017
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/10/19
|Volume:
|21
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|43
|Last Page:
|55
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert