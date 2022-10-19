Schließen

From antiquity to modern macro

  This survey provides an overview of topics related to the history of economics that have been discussed within the last two years in journal articles. The survey format has been started by History of Economic Ideas last year with the survey by Giulia Bianchi (2016) and is aimed to increase the visibility of research in the history of economics. The emphasis of our survey is on the big three journals in the history of economics: the European Journal of the History of Economic Thought, the Journal of the History of Economic Thought and History of Political Economy. We also included additional journals that frequently publish articles related to the history of economics. These include, in alphabetical order, the Cambridge Journal of Economics, Contributions to Political Economy, Economic Thought, the Erasmus Journal for Philosophy and Economics, History of Economic Thought and Policy, the History of Economics Review, the Journal of Economic Literature, the Journal of Economic Methodology, the Journal of Economic Perspectives, OEconomia, Oxford Economic Papers and Research in the History of Economic Thought and Methodology.

Metadaten
Author details:Jerome Lange, Reinhard SchumacherORCiDGND, Andrej Svorencik
URL:http://digital.casalini.it/10.19272/201706102007
DOI:https://doi.org/10.19272/201706102007
ISSN:1122-8792
ISSN:1724-2169
Title of parent work (English):History of economic ideas
Subtitle (English):an overview of contemporary scholarship in the history of economic thought journals, 2015-2016
Publisher:Fabrizio Serra Editore
Place of publishing:Pisa
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/10/19
Tag:20th-century economics; History of economics; classical economics; preclassical economics; survey of literature
Volume:25
Issue:2
Article number:4232943
Number of pages:35
First page:171
Last Page:205
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

