The ionospheric delay of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) signals typically is compensated by adding a single correction value to the pseudorange measurement of a GNSS receiver. Yet, this neglects the dispersive nature of the ionosphere. In this context we analyze the ionospheric signal distortion beyond a constant delay. These effects become increasingly significant with the signal bandwidth and hence more important for new broadband navigation signals. Using measurements of the Galileo E5 signal, captured with a high gain antenna, we verify that the expected influence can indeed be observed and compensated. A new method to estimate the total electron content (TEC) from a single frequency high gain antenna measurement of a broadband GNSS signal is proposed and described in detail. The received signal is de facto unaffected by multi-path and interference because of the narrow aperture angle of the used antenna which should reduce the error source of the result in general. We would like to point out that such measurements are independent of code correlation, like in standard receiver applications. It is therefore also usable without knowledge of the signal coding. Results of the TEC estimation process are shown and discussed comparing to common TEC products like TEC maps and dual frequency receiver estimates.

