Ionospheric effects on high gain antenna GNSS measurements

  The ionospheric delay of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) signals typically is compensated by adding a single correction value to the pseudorange measurement of a GNSS receiver. Yet, this neglects the dispersive nature of the ionosphere. In this context we analyze the ionospheric signal distortion beyond a constant delay. These effects become increasingly significant with the signal bandwidth and hence more important for new broadband navigation signals. Using measurements of the Galileo E5 signal, captured with a high gain antenna, we verify that the expected influence can indeed be observed and compensated. A new method to estimate the total electron content (TEC) from a single frequency high gain antenna measurement of a broadband GNSS signal is proposed and described in detail. The received signal is de facto unaffected by multi-path and interference because of the narrow aperture angle of the used antenna which should reduce the error source of the result in general. We would like to point out that such measurements are independent of code correlation, like in standard receiver applications. It is therefore also usable without knowledge of the signal coding. Results of the TEC estimation process are shown and discussed comparing to common TEC products like TEC maps and dual frequency receiver estimates.

Author details:Steffen Thoelert, Ulrich HörmannORCiDGND, Felix Antreich, Michael Meurer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.33012/2017.15343
ISSN:2331-5911
ISSN:2331-5954
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 30th International Technical Meeting of the Satellite Division of The Institute of Navigation (ION GNSS+ 2017)
Subtitle (English):TEC estimation and correction
Publisher:Instituite of Navigation
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/10/19
Number of pages:7
First page:3368
Last Page:3374
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

