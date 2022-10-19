Schließen

Grammar, typology and the Humboldtian tradition in the work of Georg von der Gabelentz

  • A frequently mentioned if somewhat peripheral figure in the historiography of late nineteenth-century linguistics is the German sinologist and general linguist Georg von der Gabelentz (1840–1893). Today Gabelentz is chiefly remembered for several insights that proved to be productive in the development of subsequent schools and subdisciplines. In this paper, we examine two of these insights, his analytic and synthetic systems of grammar and his foundational work on typology. We show how they were intimately connected within his conception of linguistic research, and how this was in turn embedded in the tradition established by Wilhelm von Humboldt (1767–1835), especially as it was further developed by H. Steinthal (1823–1899). This paper goes beyond several previous works with a similar focus by drawing on a wider range of Gabelentz’ writings, including manuscript sources that have only recently been published, and by examining specific textual connections between Gabelentz and his predecessors.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:James McElvennyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/17597536.2016.1212580
ISSN:1759-7536
ISSN:1759-7544
Title of parent work (English):Language & history : journal of the Henry Sweet Society for the History of Linguistic Ideas
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/13
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/10/19
Tag:Georg von der Gabelentz; H . Steinthal; History of linguistics; Humboldtian linguistics; Wilhelm von Humboldt; grammar; language description; typology
Volume:60
Number of pages:20
First page:1
Last Page:20
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.