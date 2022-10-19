Schließen

The profits of excludability and transferability in redistributive land reform in central Namibia

  • Policies which redistribute property rights to land can improve the well-being of rural households and can have overall growth effects. In many cases, however, land reforms are driven mainly by politically justified objectives. Under such circumstances, little emphasis is placed on whether and, if so, how property rights can increase productivity. Following 18 years of land reform implementation in Namibia, we evaluated 65 beneficiaries in Namibia. We assess to which degree land rights affects their farm income. The study focuses on Namibia’s two main commercial land reform instruments, namely the Farm Unit Resettlement Scheme and the Affirmative Action Loan Scheme. We find evidence that the majority of land reform projects are not profitable. Further, our study confirms the importance of the right to restrict land access compared with the right to transfer. The long-term leasehold contract seemingly provides sufficient incentives to make productive use of the land.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas Falk, Michael Kirk, Dirk LohmannORCiD, Bertus Kruger, Christian Hüttich, Richard Kamukuenjandje
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/0376835X.2016.1269633
ISSN:0376-835X
ISSN:1470-3637
Title of parent work (English):Development Southern Africa
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/13
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/10/19
Tag:Namibia; Redistributive land reform; farm productivity; pastoralism; property rights
Volume:34
Number of pages:16
First page:314
Last Page:329
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

