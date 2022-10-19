Gaze-contingent manipulation of the FVF demonstrates the importance of fixation duration for explaining search behavior
- Hulleman & Olivers' (H&O's) model introduces variation of the functional visual field (FVF) for explaining visual search behavior. Our research shows how the FVF can be studied using gaze-contingent displays and how FVF variation can be implemented in models of gaze control. Contrary to H&O, we believe that fixation duration is an important factor when modeling visual search behavior.
|Author details:
|Jochen LaubrockORCiDGND, Ralf EngbertORCiDGND, Anke CajarORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S0140525X16000145
|ISSN:
|0140-525X
|ISSN:
|1469-1825
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29342615
|Title of parent work (English):
|Behavioral and brain sciences : an international journal of current research and theory with open peer commentary
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/05/24
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/10/19
|Volume:
|40
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|31
|Last Page:
|32
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert