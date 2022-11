Biofunctional polymers for medical applications

Carbohydrates are found in every living organism, where they are responsible for numerous, essential biological functions and processes. Synthetic polymers with pendant saccharides, called glycopolymers, mimic natural glycoconjugates in their special properties and functions. Employing such biomimetics furthers the understanding and controlling of biological processes. Hence, glycopolymers are valuable and interesting for applications in the medical and biological field. However, the synthesis of carbohydrate-based materials can be very challenging. In this thesis, the synthesis of biofunctional glycopolymers is presented, with the focus on aqueous-based, protecting group free and short synthesis routes to further advance in the field of glycopolymer synthesis. A practical and versatile precursor for glycopolymers are glycosylamines. To maintain biofunctionality of the saccharides after their amination, regioselective functionalization was performed. This frequently performed synthesis was optimized for different sugars. The

Carbohydrates are found in every living organism, where they are responsible for numerous, essential biological functions and processes. Synthetic polymers with pendant saccharides, called glycopolymers, mimic natural glycoconjugates in their special properties and functions. Employing such biomimetics furthers the understanding and controlling of biological processes. Hence, glycopolymers are valuable and interesting for applications in the medical and biological field. However, the synthesis of carbohydrate-based materials can be very challenging. In this thesis, the synthesis of biofunctional glycopolymers is presented, with the focus on aqueous-based, protecting group free and short synthesis routes to further advance in the field of glycopolymer synthesis. A practical and versatile precursor for glycopolymers are glycosylamines. To maintain biofunctionality of the saccharides after their amination, regioselective functionalization was performed. This frequently performed synthesis was optimized for different sugars. The optimization was facilitated using a design of experiment (DoE) approach to enable a reduced number of necessary experiments and efficient procedure. Here, the utility of using DoE for optimizing the synthesis of glycosylamines is discussed. The glycosylamines were converted to glycomonomers which were then polymerized to yield biofunctional glycopolymers. Here, the glycopolymers were aimed to be applicable as layer-by-layer (LbL) thin film coatings for drug delivery systems. To enable the LbL technique, complimentary glycopolymer electrolytes were synthesized by polymerization of the glycomonomers and subsequent modification or by post-polymerization modification. For drug delivery, liposomes were embedded into the glycopolymer coating as potential cargo carriers. The stability as well as the integrity of the glycopolymer layers and liposomes were investigated at physiological pH range. Different glycopolymers were also synthesized to be applicable as anti-adhesion therapeutics by providing advanced architectures with multivalent presentations of saccharides, which can inhibit the binding of pathogene lectins. Here, the synthesis of glycopolymer hydrogel particles based on biocompatible poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (NiPAm) was established using the free-radical precipitation polymerization technique. The influence of synthesis parameters on the sugar content in the gels and on the hydrogel morphology is discussed. The accessibility of the saccharides to model lectins and their enhanced, multivalent interaction were investigated. At the end of this work, the synthesis strategies for the glycopolymers are generally discussed as well as their potential application in medicine.

