Die Rolle von Street-Level Bureaucrats bei der Erbringung von öffentlichen Leistungen – eine empirische Untersuchung

In recent years, the transformation of public accountability in the field of social welfare has led to an increased research interest in employees who, as decision-makers about the allocation of services, find themselves at the interface between public administration and direct contact with clients. Using the example of school social work at Potsdam's elementary schools, this paper examines the extent to which trust in clients influences the use of discretionary powers by school social workers. The street-level bureaucracy framework according to Michael Lipsky provides the theoretical framework, while qualita-tive interviews with school social workers form the basis for answering the research question. The results show that a lower level of trust in clients ensures that school social workers attempt to reduce their workload through coping strategies such as rationing resources and mentally withdrawing from clients. A higher level of trust in clients, on the other hand, ensures that they use their discretionary powers in favor of these clients, for example by circumventing data protection rules for a more effective case processing.

