Die Differenz Haushalt vs. Markt als latentes Beobachtungsschema
- Ausgehend von der Teilung in nichtaktive (Haushalt) und aktive Bevölkerung (Markt) fragt der Beitrag nach der Rolle, die statistische Vergleichsverfahren bei dieser Grenzziehung in der Welt der Arbeit spielen. Dies geschieht vor dem Hintergrund der Verzweigung von zwei strukturellen Entwicklungen, nämlich dem Wandel der (Arbeits‑)Welten und der statistischen Vergleichsverfahren. Der Beitrag gehört zu den ersten, der diese Nahtstelle systematisch und empirisch an der nationalen und internationalen (Beschäftigungs‑)Statistik untersucht. In diesem Beitrag schlage ich vor, die beiden Beobachtungsebenen als ein Feld der inter/nationalen Statistik zu verstehen. Ihre Ähnlichkeiten, Unterschiede und Verzweigungen werden soziologisch bislang noch nicht wahrgenommen. Im Unterschied dazu behandele ich sie aus einer wissensgeschichtlichen und wissenssoziologischen Perspektive gemeinsam hinsichtlich ihrer Selektionsleistungen, Beobachtungsinstrumente und Beschreibungsebenen. Die Ergebnisse zeigen die zunehmende Spezifizierung und Ausdehnung derAusgehend von der Teilung in nichtaktive (Haushalt) und aktive Bevölkerung (Markt) fragt der Beitrag nach der Rolle, die statistische Vergleichsverfahren bei dieser Grenzziehung in der Welt der Arbeit spielen. Dies geschieht vor dem Hintergrund der Verzweigung von zwei strukturellen Entwicklungen, nämlich dem Wandel der (Arbeits‑)Welten und der statistischen Vergleichsverfahren. Der Beitrag gehört zu den ersten, der diese Nahtstelle systematisch und empirisch an der nationalen und internationalen (Beschäftigungs‑)Statistik untersucht. In diesem Beitrag schlage ich vor, die beiden Beobachtungsebenen als ein Feld der inter/nationalen Statistik zu verstehen. Ihre Ähnlichkeiten, Unterschiede und Verzweigungen werden soziologisch bislang noch nicht wahrgenommen. Im Unterschied dazu behandele ich sie aus einer wissensgeschichtlichen und wissenssoziologischen Perspektive gemeinsam hinsichtlich ihrer Selektionsleistungen, Beobachtungsinstrumente und Beschreibungsebenen. Die Ergebnisse zeigen die zunehmende Spezifizierung und Ausdehnung der ökonomischen Dimension von Arbeitstätigkeiten, die durch die Ordnungstechniken der inter/nationalen Statistik, verstärkt nach 1945, forciert werden. Diese Verschiebungen, so das Argument, sind eng mit dem Aufstieg des technischen Wissens im „technical internationalism“ verbunden, die nach 1945 das statistische und das Alltagsverständnis von der wirtschaftlich nichtaktiven Haushaltsarbeit bekräftigen.…
- Based on the division of "nonactive" (household) versus "active" (market) populations, this article discusses the role that statistical obversational schemata play in creating gendered boundaries in the world of work. I explore this riddle against the background of the interlacing of two structural developments, i.e., the changing worlds of work and the comparative procedures of employment statistics. The article is one of the first contributions to investigate this interface systematically and empirically using national and international statistics. Although predominantly considered in sociology without relation to each other, I propose to capture their similarities, differences, and entanglements between the two levels of description as common inter/national statistics. The contribution sheds light on them from a historical and sociological perspective with respect to their selection capacity, their level of observation, and their instruments. The results suggest that during the twentieth century-with intensification afterBased on the division of "nonactive" (household) versus "active" (market) populations, this article discusses the role that statistical obversational schemata play in creating gendered boundaries in the world of work. I explore this riddle against the background of the interlacing of two structural developments, i.e., the changing worlds of work and the comparative procedures of employment statistics. The article is one of the first contributions to investigate this interface systematically and empirically using national and international statistics. Although predominantly considered in sociology without relation to each other, I propose to capture their similarities, differences, and entanglements between the two levels of description as common inter/national statistics. The contribution sheds light on them from a historical and sociological perspective with respect to their selection capacity, their level of observation, and their instruments. The results suggest that during the twentieth century-with intensification after 1945-there was increasing specification and extension of the economic meaning of "gainful employment." I argue that this shift is closely linked to the rise of "technical knowledge" and "technical internationalism" in confirming the everyday understanding of household work as economically "nonactive."…
Theresa Wobbe
https://doi.org/10.1007/s11577-021-00746-y
0023-2653
1861-891X
Kölner Zeitschrift für Soziologie und Sozialpsychologie : KZfSS
|Vergleichsverfahren der inter/nationalen Statistik (1882–1990)
|Comparative operations of inter/national statistics (1882–1990)
|The distinction of household vs. market as a latent obversational schema
Springer
Berlin
Article
German
2021/06/02
2021
2022/10/17
|Geschlechtliche Kategorisierung; Grenzziehungen von Arbeit; Normalisierung; Objektivierung; Statistische Ordnungstechniken
Boundary-making of work; Gendered; Normalization; Objectivation; Statistical technologies of ordering; categorization
73
Suppl. 1
28
195
222
Projekt DEAL
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 39 Bräuche, Etikette, Folklore / 390 Bräuche, Etikette, Folklore
Referiert
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International