Based on the division of "nonactive" (household) versus "active" (market) populations, this article discusses the role that statistical obversational schemata play in creating gendered boundaries in the world of work. I explore this riddle against the background of the interlacing of two structural developments, i.e., the changing worlds of work and the comparative procedures of employment statistics. The article is one of the first contributions to investigate this interface systematically and empirically using national and international statistics. Although predominantly considered in sociology without relation to each other, I propose to capture their similarities, differences, and entanglements between the two levels of description as common inter/national statistics. The contribution sheds light on them from a historical and sociological perspective with respect to their selection capacity, their level of observation, and their instruments. The results suggest that during the twentieth century-with intensification after 1945-there was increasing specification and extension of the economic meaning of "gainful employment." I argue that this shift is closely linked to the rise of "technical knowledge" and "technical internationalism" in confirming the everyday understanding of household work as economically "nonactive."

