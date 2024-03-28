Schließen

New insights into lake responses to rapid climate change

  • The sediment profile from Lake Goscia(z) over dot in central Poland comprises a continuous, seasonally resolved and exceptionally well-preserved archive of the Younger Dryas (YD) climate variation. This provides a unique opportunity for detailed investigation of lake system responses during periods of rapid climate cooling (YD onset) and warming (YD termination). The new varve record of Lake Goscia(z) over dot presented here spans 1662 years from the late Allerod (AL) to the early Preboreal (PB). Microscopic varve counting provides an independent chronology with a YD duration of 1149+14/-22 years, which confirms previous results of 1140 +/- 40 years. We link stable oxygen isotopes and chironomid-based air temperature reconstructions with the response of various geochemical and varve microfacies proxies especially focusing on the onset and termination of the YD. Cooling at the YD onset lasted similar to 180 years, which is about a century longer than the terminal warming that was completed in similar to 70 years. During the AL/YDThe sediment profile from Lake Goscia(z) over dot in central Poland comprises a continuous, seasonally resolved and exceptionally well-preserved archive of the Younger Dryas (YD) climate variation. This provides a unique opportunity for detailed investigation of lake system responses during periods of rapid climate cooling (YD onset) and warming (YD termination). The new varve record of Lake Goscia(z) over dot presented here spans 1662 years from the late Allerod (AL) to the early Preboreal (PB). Microscopic varve counting provides an independent chronology with a YD duration of 1149+14/-22 years, which confirms previous results of 1140 +/- 40 years. We link stable oxygen isotopes and chironomid-based air temperature reconstructions with the response of various geochemical and varve microfacies proxies especially focusing on the onset and termination of the YD. Cooling at the YD onset lasted similar to 180 years, which is about a century longer than the terminal warming that was completed in similar to 70 years. During the AL/YD transition, environmental proxy data lagged the onset of cooling by similar to 90 years and revealed an increase of lake productivity and internal lake re-suspension as well as slightly higher detrital sediment input. In contrast, rapid warming and environmental changes during the YD/PB transition occurred simultaneously. However, initial changes such as declining diatom deposition and detrital input occurred already a few centuries before the rapid warming at the YD/PB transition. These environmental changes likely reflect a gradual increase in summer air temperatures already during the YD. Our data indicate complex and differing environmental responses to the major climate changes related to the YD, which involve different proxy sensitivities and threshold processes.show moreshow less

  zmnr1359.pdfeng
    (2709KB)

    SHA-512a2fd9df43c76a53539e98b9ce75e33b9e262af8b00c86d4bc7922e52788f7fa0e201ea81aa04cfa989a52eac247167d03c79ca47019411d1a8f1815df4ed1427

Metadaten
Author details:Daniela MüllerORCiDGND, Rik TjallingiiORCiDGND, Mateusz PlociennikORCiD, Tomi P. LuotoORCiD, Bartosz Kotrys, Birgit PlessenORCiDGND, Arne RamischORCiDGND, Markus Julius SchwabORCiDGND, Miroslaw BlaszkiewiczORCiD, Michal SlowinskiORCiDGND, Achim BrauerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-563386
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56338
ISSN:0300-9483
ISSN:1502-3885
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):The Younger Dryas in Lake Goscia(z) over dot, central Poland
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1359)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/16
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/28
Tag:Younger Dryas; central Poland; lake sediments; sedimentation pattern
Issue:2
Number of pages:23
Source:Boreas. https://doi.org/10.1111/bor.12499. ISSN 0300-9483
Funding institution:National Science Centre, PolandNational Science Centre, Poland; [2015/19/B/ST10/03039]; Virtual Institute of Integrated Climate and; Landscape Evolution Analysis (ICLEA) [VH-VI-415]; ProjektDEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

