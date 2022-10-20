Diversität an Schulen – Etablierung von Diversitäts- und Antidiskriminierungskonzepten im Kontext der Handlungsstrategien und Handlungsmöglichkeiten von Schulleiter*innen
Diversity in schools - establishing diversity and antidiscrimination concepts in the context of principals' strategies and possibilities for action
- Es ist meist ein homogenes Verständnis vom Schulwesen, das in den Köpfen vieler Pädagog*innen, Lehrer*innen, Eltern und Bildungspolitiker*innen scheinbar zu Erfolg von Schule und Bildung führt und noch tief sitzt. Dass real existierende Heterogenität, die sich alltäglich Lehrer*innen und Pädagog*innen zeigt, als problematisch und konfliktreich gesehen wird, ist durch meine zahlreichen persönlichen und fachlichen Erlebnisse im Austausch in Lehrerfortbildungen sowie im Rahmen von Elternarbeit und schulischen Gremien eine häufige Erfahrung. Wo Diversität und Unterschiede gesehen und empfunden werden, wird Diskriminierung nicht ausgeschlossen. Doch was erklärt diese negativ behaftete Haltung und den Umgang mit Vielfalt? Welche Problemfelder sind in der Auseinandersetzung mit Diversität an Schulen in Berlin zu verorten? Können Diversitäts- und Antidiskriminierungskonzepte etwas Positives im professionellen Umgang mit Vielfalt an Schulen bewirken? Wo liegen Chancen in der Umsetzung solcher Konzepte? Welche Hindernisse stehen dem im Weg?Es ist meist ein homogenes Verständnis vom Schulwesen, das in den Köpfen vieler Pädagog*innen, Lehrer*innen, Eltern und Bildungspolitiker*innen scheinbar zu Erfolg von Schule und Bildung führt und noch tief sitzt. Dass real existierende Heterogenität, die sich alltäglich Lehrer*innen und Pädagog*innen zeigt, als problematisch und konfliktreich gesehen wird, ist durch meine zahlreichen persönlichen und fachlichen Erlebnisse im Austausch in Lehrerfortbildungen sowie im Rahmen von Elternarbeit und schulischen Gremien eine häufige Erfahrung. Wo Diversität und Unterschiede gesehen und empfunden werden, wird Diskriminierung nicht ausgeschlossen. Doch was erklärt diese negativ behaftete Haltung und den Umgang mit Vielfalt? Welche Problemfelder sind in der Auseinandersetzung mit Diversität an Schulen in Berlin zu verorten? Können Diversitäts- und Antidiskriminierungskonzepte etwas Positives im professionellen Umgang mit Vielfalt an Schulen bewirken? Wo liegen Chancen in der Umsetzung solcher Konzepte? Welche Hindernisse stehen dem im Weg? Kann Diversität als Markenzeichen einer Schule gesehen werden? Als Forscherin ist es essenziell, in Bezug auf die problemorientierte Sicht auf Diversität an Schulen den für mich offenen Fragen nachzugehen und ebenso die vielfältigen Perspektiven von Expert*innen auf diese Thematik im Rahmen dieser Arbeit aufzuzeigen, um Chancen und Herausforderungen zu den genannten Fragen im schulischen Kontext zu ergründen. Mit dieser Masterarbeit können zudem Impulse für eine Reformierung der Schulentwicklungsarbeit sowie Anstöße für weitere Forschungsarbeiten im Bereich der Diversitätsprozesse an unseren Schulen gegeben werden. Im kommenden Kapitel gehe ich auf einige wesentliche Anhaltspunkte ein, die dieser Forschung Relevanz verleihen.…
- It is mostly a homogeneous understanding of the school system that seems to lead to the success of schools and education in the minds of many pedagogues, teachers, parents and educational politicians and is still deeply rooted. That real existing heterogeneity, which is shown to teachers and educators on a daily basis, is seen as problematic and conflictual, is a frequent experience through my numerous personal and professional experiences in the exchange in teacher trainings as well as in the context of parent work and school committees. Where diversity and differences are seen and felt, discrimination is not excluded. But what explains this negative attitude and the way diversity is dealt with? What are the problem areas in dealing with diversity at schools in Berlin? Can diversity and anti-discrimination concepts have a positive effect on the professional handling of diversity in schools? Where are the opportunities in the implementation of such concepts? What obstacles stand in the way? Can diversity be seen as a hallmark of aIt is mostly a homogeneous understanding of the school system that seems to lead to the success of schools and education in the minds of many pedagogues, teachers, parents and educational politicians and is still deeply rooted. That real existing heterogeneity, which is shown to teachers and educators on a daily basis, is seen as problematic and conflictual, is a frequent experience through my numerous personal and professional experiences in the exchange in teacher trainings as well as in the context of parent work and school committees. Where diversity and differences are seen and felt, discrimination is not excluded. But what explains this negative attitude and the way diversity is dealt with? What are the problem areas in dealing with diversity at schools in Berlin? Can diversity and anti-discrimination concepts have a positive effect on the professional handling of diversity in schools? Where are the opportunities in the implementation of such concepts? What obstacles stand in the way? Can diversity be seen as a hallmark of a school? As a researcher, it is essential to pursue the questions that are open to me with regard to the problem-oriented view of diversity in schools and also to show the diverse perspectives of experts on this topic within the framework of this thesis in order to explore opportunities and challenges to the aforementioned questions in the school context. This master's thesis can also provide impulses for a reform of school development work as well as impulses for further research in the field of diversity processes in our schools. In the chapters of my research, I will discuss some of the key points that make this research highly relevant.…
|eine qualitative Studie zur Umsetzung des Landesantidiskriminierungsgesetzes (LADG)
|a qualitative study on the implementation of the state anti-discrimination law (LADG)
|Antidiskriminierungsgesetz; Bildungsverwaltung; Diskriminierungsschutz an Schulen; Diversity und Antidiskriminierung in der Schulentwicklung; Diversität an Schulen; Diversität und Antidiskriminierung; Führungsmanagement an Schulen; LADG Berlin; Landesantidiskriminierungsgesetz LADG; Rassismuskritische Schulentwicklung; Schlüsselqualifikation an Schulen; Schulaufsicht; Schule der Vielfalt; Schulentwicklung; Schulleitung; Schulleitungshandeln; Schulmangement; StakeholderInnen und Schulen; Vielfalt und Schule
LADG Berlin; anti-discrimination law; discrimination protection in schools; diversity and anti-discrimination in school development; diversity and antidiscrimination; diversity and school; diversity in schools; educational administration; human rights; key qualification in schools; leadership management in schools; racism-critical school development; school development; school leadership; school management; school of diversity; school supervision; stakeholders and schools; state anti-discrimination law LADG; valuing diversity
