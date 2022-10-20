It is mostly a homogeneous understanding of the school system that seems to lead to the success of schools and education in the minds of many pedagogues, teachers, parents and educational politicians and is still deeply rooted. That real existing heterogeneity, which is shown to teachers and educators on a daily basis, is seen as problematic and conflictual, is a frequent experience through my numerous personal and professional experiences in the exchange in teacher trainings as well as in the context of parent work and school committees. Where diversity and differences are seen and felt, discrimination is not excluded. But what explains this negative attitude and the way diversity is dealt with? What are the problem areas in dealing with diversity at schools in Berlin? Can diversity and anti-discrimination concepts have a positive effect on the professional handling of diversity in schools? Where are the opportunities in the implementation of such concepts? What obstacles stand in the way? Can diversity be seen as a hallmark of a

It is mostly a homogeneous understanding of the school system that seems to lead to the success of schools and education in the minds of many pedagogues, teachers, parents and educational politicians and is still deeply rooted. That real existing heterogeneity, which is shown to teachers and educators on a daily basis, is seen as problematic and conflictual, is a frequent experience through my numerous personal and professional experiences in the exchange in teacher trainings as well as in the context of parent work and school committees. Where diversity and differences are seen and felt, discrimination is not excluded. But what explains this negative attitude and the way diversity is dealt with? What are the problem areas in dealing with diversity at schools in Berlin? Can diversity and anti-discrimination concepts have a positive effect on the professional handling of diversity in schools? Where are the opportunities in the implementation of such concepts? What obstacles stand in the way? Can diversity be seen as a hallmark of a school? As a researcher, it is essential to pursue the questions that are open to me with regard to the problem-oriented view of diversity in schools and also to show the diverse perspectives of experts on this topic within the framework of this thesis in order to explore opportunities and challenges to the aforementioned questions in the school context. This master's thesis can also provide impulses for a reform of school development work as well as impulses for further research in the field of diversity processes in our schools. In the chapters of my research, I will discuss some of the key points that make this research highly relevant.

