Schließen

Frequency spectrum recurrence analysis

  • In this paper, we present the new frequency spectrum recurrence analysis technique by means of electro-encephalon signals (EES) analyses. The technique is suitable for time series analysis with noise and disturbances. EES were collected, and alpha waves of the occipital region were analysed by comparing the signals from participants in two states, eyes open and eyes closed. Firstly, EES were characterized and analysed by means of techniques already known to compare with the results of the innovative technique that we present here. We verified that, standard recurrence quantification analysis by means of EES time series cannot statistically distinguish the two states. However, the new frequency spectrum recurrence quantification exhibit quantitatively whether the participants have their eyes open or closed. In sequence, new quantifiers are created for analysing the recurrence concentration on frequency bands. These analyses show that EES with similar frequency spectrum have different recurrence levels revealing different behaviours ofIn this paper, we present the new frequency spectrum recurrence analysis technique by means of electro-encephalon signals (EES) analyses. The technique is suitable for time series analysis with noise and disturbances. EES were collected, and alpha waves of the occipital region were analysed by comparing the signals from participants in two states, eyes open and eyes closed. Firstly, EES were characterized and analysed by means of techniques already known to compare with the results of the innovative technique that we present here. We verified that, standard recurrence quantification analysis by means of EES time series cannot statistically distinguish the two states. However, the new frequency spectrum recurrence quantification exhibit quantitatively whether the participants have their eyes open or closed. In sequence, new quantifiers are created for analysing the recurrence concentration on frequency bands. These analyses show that EES with similar frequency spectrum have different recurrence levels revealing different behaviours of the nervous system. The technique can be used to deepen the study on depression, stress, concentration level and other neurological issues and also can be used in any complex system.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Guenia LadeiraORCiD, Norbert MarwanORCiDGND, Joao-Batista Destro-FilhoORCiD, Camila Davi Ramos, Gabriela Lima
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77903-4
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33277526
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature portfolio
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/04
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/10/17
Tag:Biomedical engineering; Brain injuries; Computational models; Computational neuroscience; Data acquisition; Data processing; Electrical and electronic engineering; Neural circuits; Visual system
Volume:10
Issue:1
Article number:21241
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel of; Brazil, Ministry of Education of Brazil; National Council for Scientific; and Technological Development of BrazilConselho Nacional de; Desenvolvimento Cientifico e Tecnologico (CNPQ)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Extern / Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) e. V.
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.